CJP Protest: Dipke Questions Mumbai Curbs, Compares Them With Delhi Metro Shutdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cockroach Janata Party questions restrictions on planned protest.

Protests in Delhi against CEC led to over 700 detentions.

CJP proceeds with Mumbai protest despite police permission denial.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has questioned the restrictions imposed ahead of the party's planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

In an X post, Dipke questioned whether a protest at Shivaji Park was being treated as an inconvenience to the public while similar restrictions were imposed in Delhi.

“If protesting at Shivaji Park is an inconvenience to the public, then what is the point of shutting down the metro in Delhi?” Dipke said.

Protests In Delhi, Detentions Reported

Protests are also being held in Delhi against Gyanesh Kumar. More than 10 metro stations have been closed in the wake of the demonstrations.

Shivaji Park - Tirangas Everywhere! 🇮🇳



And this is 2 hours before the Call Time!



This Gandhi Jayanti, Mumbai will rewrite History 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NR4kpNg87m — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 2, 2026

More than 700 people, including Neha Bora, Manoj Jha and Yogendra Yadav, have been detained, according to the details cited by the CJP. The protesters are demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

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CJP Protest At Shivaji Park At 4 PM

Meanwhile, the CJP is scheduled to begin its protest in Mumbai at 4 pm on Friday. Mumbai Police have denied permission for the demonstration, but the party has maintained that it will go ahead with the protest. Reports said security was tightened at Shivaji Park ahead of the planned gathering.

Shivaji Park par protest karna public ke liye inconvenience hai toh Delhi me metro band karna kya hai? — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 2, 2026

Crowds have also started gathering at Shivaji Park ahead of the protest. The CJP shared a video on X showing people assembling at the venue.

“Shivaji Park—tricolors everywhere! And all this is happening two hours ahead of schedule! This Gandhi Jayanti, Mumbai will make history,” the party said in the post.

The party also shared details of its legal team, urging supporters to contact the listed representatives if they were “illegally detained” during the protest.

“Hello Cockroaches, Mumbai's legal team is fully prepared. If you are illegally detained during the protest today, please contact the contacts listed here. We thank you all for your legal assistance,” the CJP said.

CJP Demands Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, abolition of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and greater transparency in the appointment of Election Commissioners.

The party has said its latest protest follows what it describes as the success of its earlier movement against the NEET paper leak.

The CJP has announced that its agitation will continue as part of a wider campaign over its demands concerning the Election Commission and the SIR process. Reports have also confirmed that the party plans to expand its protests beyond Mumbai.

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