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English NewsNewsCJP Protest: Dipke Questions Mumbai Curbs, Compares Them With Delhi Metro Shutdown

CJP Protest: Dipke Questions Mumbai Curbs, Compares Them With Delhi Metro Shutdown

In an X post, Dipke questioned whether a protest at Shivaji Park was being treated as an inconvenience to the public while similar restrictions were imposed in Delhi.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cockroach Janata Party questions restrictions on planned protest.
  • Protests in Delhi against CEC led to over 700 detentions.
  • CJP proceeds with Mumbai protest despite police permission denial.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has questioned the restrictions imposed ahead of the party's planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

In an X post, Dipke questioned whether a protest at Shivaji Park was being treated as an inconvenience to the public while similar restrictions were imposed in Delhi.

“If protesting at Shivaji Park is an inconvenience to the public, then what is the point of shutting down the metro in Delhi?” Dipke said.

Protests In Delhi, Detentions Reported

Protests are also being held in Delhi against Gyanesh Kumar. More than 10 metro stations have been closed in the wake of the demonstrations.

More than 700 people, including Neha Bora, Manoj Jha and Yogendra Yadav, have been detained, according to the details cited by the CJP. The protesters are demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

ALSO READ: ‘Didn’t Have Mental Capacity To React’: Smit Machchhar’s Wife On Mid-Air Attack

CJP Protest At Shivaji Park At 4 PM

Meanwhile, the CJP is scheduled to begin its protest in Mumbai at 4 pm on Friday. Mumbai Police have denied permission for the demonstration, but the party has maintained that it will go ahead with the protest. Reports said security was tightened at Shivaji Park ahead of the planned gathering.

Crowds have also started gathering at Shivaji Park ahead of the protest. The CJP shared a video on X showing people assembling at the venue.

“Shivaji Park—tricolors everywhere! And all this is happening two hours ahead of schedule! This Gandhi Jayanti, Mumbai will make history,” the party said in the post.

The party also shared details of its legal team, urging supporters to contact the listed representatives if they were “illegally detained” during the protest.

“Hello Cockroaches, Mumbai's legal team is fully prepared. If you are illegally detained during the protest today, please contact the contacts listed here. We thank you all for your legal assistance,” the CJP said.

CJP Demands Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, abolition of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and greater transparency in the appointment of Election Commissioners.

The party has said its latest protest follows what it describes as the success of its earlier movement against the NEET paper leak.

The CJP has announced that its agitation will continue as part of a wider campaign over its demands concerning the Election Commission and the SIR process. Reports have also confirmed that the party plans to expand its protests beyond Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Jantar Mantar 2.0 Protest: AAP Leader Atishi, AISA Activist Neha Bora Detained; 12 Metro Stations Closed

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesting?

The CJP is protesting against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. They demand his resignation, abolition of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and more transparency in EC appointments.

Where is the CJP's protest taking place in Mumbai?

The CJP's protest is scheduled for Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Mumbai Police have denied permission for the demonstration, but the party plans to proceed with the protest.

Are there other protests happening related to Gyanesh Kumar?

Yes, protests are also being held in Delhi against Gyanesh Kumar. These demonstrations have led to the closure of more than 10 metro stations and over 700 detentions.

What are the CJP's plans for its protest campaign?

The CJP plans to continue its agitation as part of a wider campaign concerning the Election Commission and SIR process. The party also intends to expand its protests beyond Mumbai.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Protest Dipke Questions Mumbai Curbs Dipke Compares Mumbai Curbs With Delhi Metro Shutdown
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