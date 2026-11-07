Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke joined Kochi anti-SIR protest.

Protesters demand impartial electoral system, citing 13 crore deletions.

CJP vows continued fight against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke joined the anti-CJI protest in Kochi and shared a picture from the protest as the demonstration got underway.

Chants of “We love you, sir” echoed through Kochi as members and supporters of the CJP gathered for a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on Saturday.

The demonstration, titled 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi', was organised to oppose the ongoing SIR exercise and demand what the party described as an independent and impartial electoral system.

'Save Democracy! Cancel SIR': Dipke

CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke earlier arrived at Kochi airport today to participate in the anti-SIR demonstration. He said he was attending the protest at the invitation of the local organisers and actor-activist Prakash Raj.

Speaking to the media after his arrival, Dipke described the demonstration as a "people's protest" and said the party's campaign against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar would continue until India has an "independent and impartial election system".

"It is a people's protest, and I am here on the invitation of the organisers and on the invitation of Prakash Raj. As I said earlier, the fight against Gyanesh Kumar will continue until we get an independent and impartial election system in India," Dipke said.

Raising concerns over alleged voter deletions during the SIR exercise, Dipke claimed that more than 13 crore voters had been removed from electoral rolls across the country.

"More than 13 crore voters have been deleted. How can we expect that these elections are being conducted free and fair when you erase more than 13 crore voters, which makes up 13-14 per cent of the registered vote share? Votes are being deleted across the country. There is not even a single state where votes are not being deleted," he alleged.

CJP Expects Strong Participation From Kerala Youth

Dipke expressed confidence that a large number of young people from Kerala would participate in the demonstration. He also claimed that Kerala had the highest number of registered CJP members, according to the party's database.

"I am pretty sure the young population of Kerala, the youth of Kerala, would come today in large numbers because, for CJP, from our database, I can definitely tell you that the largest number of registered members of CJP are from Kerala," he said.

Titled 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi', the demonstration was scheduled to be held at Rajendra Maidan from 4 pm. In a post on X, the party urged people to join the protest with the slogan, "Save Democracy! Cancel SIR!"

CJP's media and South Zone lead Vijay Mallangi and national secretary Aafreen Nawaz were also scheduled to participate in the demonstration.

Why Is CJP Protesting Against SIR?

The Kochi demonstration marks the party's first major protest since several of its leaders were detained in Delhi on October 13 while attempting to stage a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise.

Dipke, along with other CJP leaders, including Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, was detained by Delhi Police for allegedly attempting to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar without the required permission.

Earlier on Thursday, CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared at the Delhi Crime Branch office after being summoned in connection with the investigation into the October 13 Jantar Mantar trespassing case.