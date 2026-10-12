CJI Surya Kant Writes Letter To Rahul Gandhi: ‘Approach Court Through Petition’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Discussing court matters violates principle of separation of powers.

Leaders sought memorandum submission regarding various public issues.

CJI advised invoking judicial powers by filing a petition.

On Sunday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has declined a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, explaining that discussing matters pending before the Supreme Court would violate the principle of separation of powers. Now, in a letter dated October 12, the CJI responded to their request for an appointment to submit a memorandum on several public issues.

Congress subsequently shared a copy of the letter on social media, outlining the reasons behind his decision and suggesting that the leaders approach the court through the judicial process instead.

Here is a copy of CJI Shri Surya Kant's letter to Congress President & LoP in Rajya Sabha Shri @kharge and LoP in Lok Sabha Shri @RahulGandhi. https://t.co/n76NmufJ9P — Congress (@INCIndia) October 12, 2026

Why CJI Refused

According to the letter, Gandhi and Kharge had sought an appointment between 4pm and 5pm on Monday, October 12, to submit a memorandum concerning the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission of India, alleged arbitrary arrests of several students, metro station closures, train cancellations and other issues.

The CJI noted that these matters were already under consideration before the Supreme Court. Convening a meeting to discuss pending cases, he wrote, would constitute a violation of the separation of powers, a principle forming part of the Constitution's basic structure.

He also emphasised that such a meeting would be inconsistent with established judicial propriety and constitutional conventions.

Surya Kant further clarified that the Supreme Court had not been granted administrative powers to address the issues raised in the memorandum. However, he said the court remained duty-bound to examine matters affecting citizens through its judicial jurisdiction, including under Article 32 of the Constitution and its powers of judicial review.

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Court Urges Legal Route

Instead of submitting a memorandum through the administrative side, the CJI advised the Congress leaders to invoke the court's judicial powers by filing a petition.

He pointed out that cases involving similar issues were scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, October 13. If they considered it appropriate, Gandhi and Kharge could file a petition on Monday, either physically at the Supreme Court between 10.30am and 4.30pm or through the court's electronic filing facility, which remains available around the clock.

Surya Kant assured them that any such petition would be considered at the earliest in accordance with the law.

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