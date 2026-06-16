CID Grills Abhishek Banerjee For Six Hours In Alleged Inflammatory Poll Remarks Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC's Abhishek Banerjee questioned by CID for election remarks.

Questioning follows FIR over alleged provocative statements during campaign.

Banerjee faces other CID, ED probes, including forgery, scam.

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday questioned Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for more than six hours over allegations linked to inflammatory remarks made during the recent Assembly election campaign. The Diamond Harbour MP appeared at the CID headquarters, Bhavani Bhavan, in Kolkata shortly before noon and left around 6.25 pm. The interrogation comes amid multiple investigations involving the senior TMC leader, including a separate forgery case and his recent questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the primary school recruitment scam.

CID Examines Election Remarks

According to senior CID officials, investigators prepared a detailed questionnaire focusing on statements allegedly made by Banerjee during election rallies between April 27 and May 3. He was reportedly asked to explain the intent behind the remarks, which authorities claim could have been provocative in nature.

During the questioning, CID officers are understood to have shown Banerjee video footage of the public meeting where the alleged comments were made. The entire interrogation process was documented and videographed as part of the investigation.

After leaving Bhavani Bhavan, Banerjee declined to answer questions from waiting journalists and proceeded to the Kalighat residence of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

Also Read: After 19-Hour ED Grilling, Abhishek Banerjee Gets Lok Sabha Speaker’s Summons

FIR And Other Investigations

The case stems from an FIR lodged at Baguiati Police Station in North 24 Parganas on May 5, following a complaint filed by social activist Rajib Sarkar a day after the Assembly election results were announced.

The complaint alleges that Banerjee made inflammatory statements concerning post-poll violence and the vote-counting process. It further claims that some of the remarks were connected to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and had the potential to disturb public order and communal harmony.

The case has been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act.

Separately, the CID also questioned Banerjee in connection with an alleged case involving forged signatures of MLAs on June 11 and June 14. The development follows his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in relation to the alleged primary school jobs scam.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee Moves Calcutta HC Against Suvendu Adhikari’s Bhabanipur Victory