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China Confirms Xi Jinping’s India Visit For BRICS Summit 2026
China has officially confirmed that President Xi Jinping will visit India to attend the BRICS Summit 2026. The confirmation from China’s Foreign Minister ends days of speculation over Xi’s proposed visit to Delhi.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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