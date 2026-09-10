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English NewsNewsChina Confirms Xi Jinping’s India Visit For BRICS Summit 2026

China Confirms Xi Jinping’s India Visit For BRICS Summit 2026

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 04:02 PM (IST)

China has officially confirmed that President Xi Jinping will visit India to attend the BRICS Summit 2026. The confirmation from China’s Foreign Minister ends days of speculation over Xi’s proposed visit to Delhi.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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