China Acknowledges Presence Of Personnel In Pakistan During Operation Sindoor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom China admits personnel provided technical support during conflict.

Engineer details experiences at Pakistani air force support base.

Remarks offer new context to earlier Indian claims.

China has, for the first time, openly indicated that its personnel were present in Pakistan to provide technical support during last year’s brief military confrontation with India.

The acknowledgement emerged through Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, where an engineer associated with a Chinese state-owned aerospace company described his experience of being stationed at a support base during the conflict.

The remarks mark a shift from Beijing’s earlier position, when it had avoided directly confirming any on-ground involvement.

Conditions At Support Base

Zhang Heng, who was part of the technical team, said Chinese personnel worked closely with Pakistani teams to keep aircraft and systems operational during the conflict.

His account suggested that the role extended beyond remote coordination and involved real-time technical support on the ground.

“At the support base, we frequently heard the roar of fighter jets taking off and the constant wail of air-raid sirens. By late morning, in May, the temperature was already approaching 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). It was a real ordeal for us, both mentally and physically,” Zhang said.

He added that the team remained motivated by the “desire to do an even better job with on site support” and to ensure their equipment could “truly perform at its full combat potential”.

“That wasn’t just a recognition of the J10CE; it was also a testament to the deep bond we formed through working side by side, day in and day out,” he said.

Pakistan’s Air Force operates Chinese-origin fighter aircraft, and maintaining their operational readiness during the confrontation appears to have been a major responsibility for the visiting Chinese personnel.

Earlier Indian Claims Gain Fresh Context

India had earlier hinted at possible Chinese involvement during Operation Sindoor, although there was no formal confirmation at the time.

Military officials had suggested that external inputs may have influenced how the conflict unfolded.

Lt General Rahul R Singh had stated publicly that China could have used the situation to observe real-time battlefield conditions, describing it as a possible “live lab” scenario.

While Beijing had previously downplayed such claims, the latest remarks by Chinese personnel have now offered a clearer indication of cooperation on the ground.

Performance Of Chinese Defence Systems

Analysts believe the timing of the disclosure is also significant, particularly as China seeks to showcase the operational performance of its defence systems, including fighter aircraft used by Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Over 4.64 Lakh Candidates To Appear For UP Lecturer Recruitment Exam On May 9-10

Another engineer involved in the effort reflected on the aircraft’s performance during the conflict.

ALSO READ: Middle East Crisis Hits Pakistani Families As Gulf Remittances Slow Down

“We nurtured it, cared for it, and finally handed it over to the user. And now, it was facing a major test,” Xu said.

“As for the outstanding results the J-10CE achieved, we weren’t very surprised, and it didn’t feel sudden at all. In fact, it felt inevitable. The aircraft just needed the right opportunity. And when that moment came, it delivered exactly as we knew it would,” he added.