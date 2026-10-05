Chhattisgarh Forests To Get Global Eco-Tourism Push, CM Sai Explores Singapore Model

Raipur/Singapore: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited Singapore’s Mandai Wildlife Reserve to study its approach to wildlife conservation, natural habitat management and eco-tourism. The visit focused on understanding how modern tourism facilities can be combined with conservation efforts and visitor experiences.

Sai said that Singapore’s experience could offer useful lessons for developing an eco-tourism model that fits Chhattisgarh’s natural conditions. The proposed approach aims to support tourism and employment while ensuring that the state’s forests and wildlife remain protected.

CM Sai Reviews Wildlife Conservation And Tourism Facilities

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, visited the Mandai Wildlife Reserve and reviewed its conservation and eco-tourism arrangements.

Sai is in Singapore to attend the first Singapore-India Network for Growth (SING) Forum 2026. His participation follows his nomination by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

During the visit, the Chief Minister examined various aspects of the reserve, including wildlife conservation in a natural setting, visitor experience, management systems, and awareness activities. The visit provided an opportunity to study how conservation and tourism facilities can function together.

Chhattisgarh’s Forests Offer Scope For Eco-Tourism

Forests cover around 44 per cent of Chhattisgarh’s geographical area. The state’s forest regions, stretching from Bastar to Surguja, are supported by rich biodiversity, national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries.

These natural resources provide a foundation for expanding nature-based tourism in the state. The government is exploring ways to connect these resources with improved tourist facilities and greater local participation.

The focus is on developing tourism opportunities while keeping the state’s geographical and biodiversity characteristics at the centre of the planning process.

Singapore Model To Be Adapted For Chhattisgarh

Sai said that Chhattisgarh would not simply reproduce Singapore’s systems. Instead, the successful experiences observed there would be adapted according to the requirements and natural conditions of the state.

The objective is to create an eco-tourism model that balances conservation with tourism development. Such an approach would also seek to create livelihood opportunities for local communities, youth, and rural areas.

The emphasis on adapting the model is aimed at ensuring that tourism development remains aligned with Chhattisgarh’s own forests, wildlife, and biodiversity.

Bastar, Kanger Valley Among Key Eco-Tourism Regions

Several parts of Chhattisgarh already reflect the state’s potential for nature-based tourism. Bastar, Kanger Valley, Achanakmar, Indravati, and Udanti-Sitanadi are among the regions identified in the provided information.

Improving the connection between conservation, local participation, and modern tourism facilities in these areas could support the state’s efforts to expand its eco-tourism potential.

The approach could also help position Chhattisgarh more prominently on the national and international eco-tourism map while maintaining a focus on protecting its forests and wildlife.