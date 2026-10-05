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English NewsNewsChhattisgarh Forests To Get Global Eco-Tourism Push, CM Sai Explores Singapore Model

Chhattisgarh Forests To Get Global Eco-Tourism Push, CM Sai Explores Singapore Model

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai visits Singapore’s Mandai Wildlife Reserve to explore a global eco-tourism model suited to the state’s forests.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 03:07 PM (IST)

Raipur/Singapore: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited Singapore’s Mandai Wildlife Reserve to study its approach to wildlife conservation, natural habitat management and eco-tourism. The visit focused on understanding how modern tourism facilities can be combined with conservation efforts and visitor experiences. 

Sai said that Singapore’s experience could offer useful lessons for developing an eco-tourism model that fits Chhattisgarh’s natural conditions. The proposed approach aims to support tourism and employment while ensuring that the state’s forests and wildlife remain protected. 

CM Sai Reviews Wildlife Conservation And Tourism Facilities 

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, visited the Mandai Wildlife Reserve and reviewed its conservation and eco-tourism arrangements. 

Sai is in Singapore to attend the first Singapore-India Network for Growth (SING) Forum 2026. His participation follows his nomination by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. 

During the visit, the Chief Minister examined various aspects of the reserve, including wildlife conservation in a natural setting, visitor experience, management systems, and awareness activities. The visit provided an opportunity to study how conservation and tourism facilities can function together. 

Chhattisgarh’s Forests Offer Scope For Eco-Tourism 

Forests cover around 44 per cent of Chhattisgarh’s geographical area. The state’s forest regions, stretching from Bastar to Surguja, are supported by rich biodiversity, national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries. 

These natural resources provide a foundation for expanding nature-based tourism in the state. The government is exploring ways to connect these resources with improved tourist facilities and greater local participation. 

The focus is on developing tourism opportunities while keeping the state’s geographical and biodiversity characteristics at the centre of the planning process. 

Singapore Model To Be Adapted For Chhattisgarh 

Sai said that Chhattisgarh would not simply reproduce Singapore’s systems. Instead, the successful experiences observed there would be adapted according to the requirements and natural conditions of the state. 

The objective is to create an eco-tourism model that balances conservation with tourism development. Such an approach would also seek to create livelihood opportunities for local communities, youth, and rural areas. 

The emphasis on adapting the model is aimed at ensuring that tourism development remains aligned with Chhattisgarh’s own forests, wildlife, and biodiversity. 

Bastar, Kanger Valley Among Key Eco-Tourism Regions 

Several parts of Chhattisgarh already reflect the state’s potential for nature-based tourism. Bastar, Kanger Valley, Achanakmar, Indravati, and Udanti-Sitanadi are among the regions identified in the provided information. 

Improving the connection between conservation, local participation, and modern tourism facilities in these areas could support the state’s efforts to expand its eco-tourism potential. 

The approach could also help position Chhattisgarh more prominently on the national and international eco-tourism map while maintaining a focus on protecting its forests and wildlife. 

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chhattisgarh News Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Chhattisgarh Forests Singapore Mandai Wildlife Reserve
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