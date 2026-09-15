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English NewsNewsChhattisgarh CM's Surprise Roadside Visit: Buys Diya, Gives Woman Vendor Rs 1,000

Chhattisgarh CM's Surprise Roadside Visit: Buys Diya, Gives Woman Vendor Rs 1,000

During the conversation, Sai asked whether Meera was receiving benefits under welfare schemes run by the Central and State Governments.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 09:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Sai bought a diya from vendor Meera, gifting money.
  • Meera confirmed receiving benefits from state welfare schemes.
  • The purchased diya symbolizes the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' program.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai made an unscheduled stop at a roadside stall at Raipur's Telibandha Marine Drive on Tuesday, where he interacted with Meera, a woman selling earthen lamps, and purchased a diya for the upcoming 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' programme.

Sai also gave Meera Rs 1,000 in recognition of her hard work and self-reliance.

As Meera arranged the earthen lamps and waited for customers, the Chief Minister's convoy stopped beside her stall. Without any formalities, Sai spoke to her and enquired about her work, family and well-being.

CM Asks Meera About Government Schemes

During the conversation, Sai asked whether Meera was receiving benefits under welfare schemes run by the Central and State Governments.

Meera told him that she had opened a bank account under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and was receiving Rs 1,000 every month under the State Government's Mahtari Vandan Yojana.

Sai expressed happiness on learning that Meera was benefiting from the schemes. He said government schemes become truly meaningful when their benefits directly reach people in need, empower them and help improve their lives.

He said ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive welfare benefits easily and transparently remains the government's priority.

Sai Highlights Financial Inclusion, Local Livelihoods

The Chief Minister said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana has laid a strong foundation for financial inclusion by connecting poor, deprived and needy families with the banking system.

As a result, financial assistance under various government schemes is now being transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts, he said.

Sai said the Mahtari Vandan Yojana provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to mothers and women across Chhattisgarh. Besides helping them meet day-to-day expenses, he said the assistance is also strengthening their financial confidence.

He also highlighted the contribution of roadside vendors, potters, artisans and women producing local goods, saying they embody the strength of a self-reliant Chhattisgarh through their labour and skills.

Sai said encouraging people who earn their livelihoods through their talent and hard work is a collective responsibility.

ALSO READ: ‘Same Justice System, Different Approach’: Abhijeet Dipke On Swatantra Bhardwaj Bail

'Aashirwad Ka Diya' To Symbolise Service, Public Participation

The earthen lamp purchased by Sai from Meera will become a symbol of the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' programme being organised under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

The programme seeks to connect the collective commitment to service, public welfare and development with public participation.

Sai said that in Indian culture, a lamp is not merely a source of light but also a symbol of hope and positive resolve. When lit, even a small earthen lamp dispels the darkness around it. Similarly, when every individual comes forward with even a small commitment to service, collective efforts can lead to large-scale positive change, he said.

He said 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' embodies this spirit and symbolises the collective commitment to service and development, as well as the power of public participation.

'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' From September 17 To October 17

Sai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated 25 years of his public life to the nation and public service.

The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' is being organised from September 17, the Prime Minister's birthday, to October 17. The campaign offers an opportunity to further strengthen the commitment to service, good governance, welfare of the poor and development through public participation, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of Chhattisgarh to join the campaign with enthusiasm and a spirit of service.

He urged citizens to participate in cleanliness activities in their villages, cities and neighbourhoods, contribute to environmental conservation, assist those in need and take at least one pledge of public service according to their capacity.

He said no act of service is too small, and listed helping someone in need, keeping one's surroundings clean, planting and caring for a sapling, purchasing a product from a local artisan or making any small effort in the larger interest of society as meaningful forms of public service.

One Small Lamp, A Larger Message

The diya purchased by Sai from a small roadside stall at Telibandha Marine Drive has acquired significance in several ways.

It represents respect for the hard work and self-reliance of a woman earning her livelihood through her own efforts, while the Chief Minister's informal conversation with Meera highlighted the grassroots reach of welfare schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and the Mahtari Vandan Yojana.

The same lamp will now become a symbol of service, public participation and commitment to development through the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' programme.

MLA Purandar Mishra was present on the occasion.

ALSO READ: SP Leader Pawan Yadav Shot Dead In Prayagraj, Attack Just 500 Metres From Police Station

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stop at Meera's roadside stall?

CM Sai made an unscheduled stop to interact with Meera, a woman selling earthen lamps. He purchased a diya for the upcoming 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' programme and gave her Rs 1,000 in recognition of her hard work.

Which government welfare schemes is Meera benefiting from?

Meera has opened a bank account under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and is receiving Rs 1,000 every month under the State Government's Mahtari Vandan Yojana.

What is the significance of the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' programme?

The 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' programme connects collective commitment to service, public welfare, and development with public participation. The lamp symbolizes hope and positive resolve, where small efforts lead to large-scale positive change.

What is the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'?

The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' is a campaign organized from September 17 to October 17. It aims to strengthen commitment to service, good governance, welfare of the poor, and development through public participation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chattisgarh Chattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Vishnu Deo Sai Buys Diya Chattisgarh CM Buys Diya From Roadside Stall
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