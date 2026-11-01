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English NewsNews‘Haldighati Of Democracy’: INDIA Bloc Leaders Turn Up Heat On BJP At Ramlila Maidan

‘Haldighati Of Democracy’: INDIA Bloc Leaders Turn Up Heat On BJP At Ramlila Maidan

Chalo Dilli Rally Live: Akhilesh Yadav calls Ramlila Maidan the ‘Haldighati of Democracy’ as INDIA bloc leaders target the BJP.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kharge alleged BJP benefited from widespread electoral malpractice.

Opposition leaders launched a coordinated attack on the BJP at the INDIA bloc’s mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, accusing the ruling party of undermining democracy and electoral fairness. Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that democracy would be restored, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav predicted the BJP’s defeat in Uttar Pradesh in 2027. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged electoral malpractice across several states. 

Mamata Vows Fightback

Addressing the gathering, Mamata Banerjee said, “They looted my Bengal, we will restore democracy,” delivering a pointed message to the BJP.

She also thanked CJP and Gen Z for protesting against the government.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Arrives At Ramlila Maidan As Thousands Gather For ‘Chalo Dilli’ March

Akhilesh Warns BJP

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav issued a warning to the BJP ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, predicting that the party and its allies would be voted out of power.

“Those who once came from UP will be driven out from UP itself,” Yadav said, adding that the people of the state knew how to welcome visitors and bid them farewell.

Describing Ramlila Maidan as the “Haldighati of democracy”, he said the massive public support and slogans of revolution demonstrated that political change could happen at any moment.

Kharge Alleges Vote Theft

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh of benefiting from what he described as vote theft.

“Who votes for them? They choose themselves. The public does not elect them,” Kharge said.

Calling for PM Narendra Modi’s removal, he declared, “We must remove Modi to save democracy.”

Also Read: Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi For Holding Delhi Rally During 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Anniversary

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Ramlila Maidan Rahul Gandhi 'Gyanesh Kumar' : Rahul Gandhi
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