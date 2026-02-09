Chabahar Port Symbol of Strong India-Iran Partnership: Iranian Envoy To India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Monday stated that the Chabahar Port project stands as a symbol of the strong partnership between India and Iran and plays a vital role in promoting common development and regional connectivity.

Speaking at a reception on the occasion of the Iranian National Day hosted by the Iranian Embassy in India, Ambassador Fathali said that relations between India and Iran are deeply rooted in thousands of years of shared history and civilisation.

He noted that the port reflects the spirit of cooperation between the two countries and contributes significantly to regional connectivity.

"Relations between Iran and India are rooted in thousands of years of shared history and civilisation and based on common culture," the envoy said.

"This rich heritage is a valuable asset for expanding bilateral cooperation. The Chabahar Port project, as a symbol of the cooperation between our two countries, plays an important role in the common development and regional connectivity," he added.

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, represented India as the Chief Guest at the reception, during which he conveyed warm congratulations to the Government and people of Iran and reaffirmed India's enduring commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India as the Chief Guest at the Iranian National Day reception hosted by @Iran_in_India. He conveyed warm congratulations to the Government and people of Iran and reaffirmed India's enduring commitment to bilateral ties," the MEA stated in a post on X.

India proposed developing the Chabahar Port in 2003 to provide an alternative route for Indian goods to reach landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia via road and rail connectivity under the International North-South Transport Corridor, bypassing Pakistan. The progress on the project had slowed earlier due to US sanctions on Iran linked to its suspected nuclear programme.

To operationalise India's role at the port, a long-term agreement was signed between Indian Ports Global Limited (IPGL) and the Port & Maritime Organisation of Iran. The agreement replaces the initial 2016 pact covering India's role at the Shahid Beheshti terminal in Chabahar Port, which had been extended annually.

In recent years, Chabahar has been utilised for key consignments, including the shipment of 20,000 tonnes of wheat assistance to Afghanistan in 2023. In 2021, the port was also used to send environmentally friendly pesticides to Iran.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)