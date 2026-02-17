Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Caught On Video: Teen's Speeding SUV Hits Delhi Man; Victim's Mother Alleges He Was Filming A Reel

Delhi man Sahil Dhaneshra, 23, killed after SUV driven by minor hit his bike; teen later granted interim bail.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 12:05 PM (IST)

A 23-year-old man, Sahil Dhaneshra, died in a road accident in Delhi earlier this month after a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by a minor, crashed into his motorcycle. The teenager was taken into custody, produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), and sent to an observation home. He was later granted interim bail to appear for his Class 10 board examinations.

The accident occurred on February 3 near a college in Sector 11, Dwarka, in New Delhi. Sahil was on his way to work when a Scorpio N, driven by a 17-year-old boy, rammed into his bike. After the initial impact, the SUV also collided with a parked car. A cab driver involved in the crash sustained critical injuries.

A video released by the mother of a 23-year-old Delhi man who died in a road accident last week allegedly captures the moment an SUV driven by a 17-year-old struck him.

Police said the accused’s sister was also inside the vehicle and was recording a routine video at the time a detail now under investigation.

The footage shows the teenager speeding along a road lined with parked vehicles on both sides. The clip, reportedly filmed by the sister, captures the Scorpio moving past a yellow bus coming from the opposite direction.

Moments later, the SUV is seen approaching a motorcycle ridden by the victim, Sahil Dhaneshra, who was travelling from the opposite side, just before the collision occurs, the video indicates.

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Caught On Video: Teen's Speeding SUV Hits Delhi Man; Victim's Mother Alleges He Was Filming A Reel
