Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pilot Smit Machchhar thwarted crash attempt, saving 174 lives.

Gujarat will honor Machchhar with 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award'.

Somnath temple held special prayers for Machchhar's health.

The Gujarat government on Thursday announced that Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who thwarted his co-pilot’s attempt to crash a Flydubai flight despite being stabbed, will be honoured with the ‘Visisht Gujarat Garima Award’ for his bravery.

Captain Machchhar, who is undergoing treatment in Saudi Arabia, has been widely praised for his actions, which saved the lives of 174 passengers.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the award, praising Machchhar’s courage and dedication.

“The courage of Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot of the flight headed to Israel, is being saluted by the entire world today. Despite being drenched in blood due to the attack, he displayed indomitable bravery to save the lives of 174 passengers—a feat that is profoundly inspiring and commendable,” Patel said in a post on X.

Gujarat and the entire nation are immensely proud!



The indomitable courage and valour displayed by Captain Smit Machchhar in the skies is truly unimaginable. Despite being seriously injured, he fought back against the attacker, averting a major tragedy and saving the lives of… — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) October 1, 2026

“This valiant son of Gujarat has brought glory to the state of Gujarat and the nation across the globe through his heroism. The Gujarati spirit flowing in his veins fills us all with immense pride,” he added.

Patel said the state would confer the ‘Visisht Gujarat Garima Award’ on Machchhar to honour his “extraordinary act of bravery and humanity”.

“The entire state is praying for his swift recovery. The empathy and prayers of the nation’s citizens are with him,” he said.

Officials said Machchhar is from Gujarat, though his family moved to Mumbai several years ago.

Special Prayers At Somnath Temple

Meanwhile, the Somnath temple trust organised a special prayer for Machchhar’s health and long life and began a ‘Mahamrityunjaya Mantra Japa’ ritual.

“The Somnath temple trust has organised a special grand worship for the health and long life of the nation’s pride, brave pilot Smit Machchhar,” the temple said in a post on X, along with a video of the prayers.

The trust said Machchhar had displayed “indomitable courage, wisdom, and unparalleled dedication to duty” during the flight to Tel Aviv and “foiled a cruel conspiracy like 9/11 and saved precious lives”.

Patel also shared the temple’s post, saying, “From Lord Somnath, the God of Gods, we pray that He swiftly restores our valiant hero to full health and grants him long life.”

Machchhar Airlifted From Saudi Arabia To UAE

Captain Smit Machchhar has been airlifted from Saudi Arabia to the UAE for further treatment.

Machchhar was receiving medical care at a military hospital in Saudi Arabia after the flight made an emergency landing in Tabuk following the incident. He has now been shifted to the UAE, where he will continue treatment for injuries sustained in the alleged attack.

The move comes as authorities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 people on board when the cockpit confrontation took place on Wednesday. The aircraft reportedly experienced a rapid loss of altitude and transmitted emergency codes before being diverted to Tabuk.