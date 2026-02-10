Terrorist Pannun’s SJI Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada, Asset Freeze Ordered

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Any formal security designation of an organisation in Canada can lead to freezing of assets and a complete ban on activities, as part of the country’s counter-terror and national security framework. The development comes amid growing concerns over alleged anti-India activities by groups operating from Canadian soil in recent years. Some of these organisations have also issued provocative statements targeting Indian leadership, according to security assessments and public reports.

Doval’s Canada Visit Marks Security Reset

The issue comes alongside renewed security engagement between India and Canada following National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s visit to Canada on February 6–7, 2026. During the visit, both countries agreed to strengthen cooperation through a shared security workplan and deepen coordination between agencies.

A key outcome of the talks was the decision to deploy security and law enforcement liaison officers in each other’s countries to streamline communication and improve intelligence sharing. Officials said the move aims to enhance cooperation against transnational crime, organised networks, and other security threats of mutual concern.

Security Cooperation Gains Momentum

The agreement is being seen as part of broader efforts to stabilise India–Canada ties after diplomatic tensions in recent years. The two sides also agreed to expand cooperation in areas such as cybersecurity, immigration enforcement, and fraud investigations. The latest developments indicate a renewed push by both countries to address security concerns while rebuilding bilateral engagement through structured institutional coordination.