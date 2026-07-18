Canada Orders Bishnoi Gang Associate's Deportation, But Can't Be Removed Yet. Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sahibjot Singh ordered deported for Bishnoi gang criminal activities.

Singh admitted firearm offenses, denied direct gang membership involvement.

Digital evidence linked Singh to gang's widespread criminal operations.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, who has been living in Alberta, has been ordered deported from Canada after the country's Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) found reasonable grounds to believe he had participated in organised criminal activity linked to the gang's alleged extortion network.

Sahibjot Singh, 21, appeared before the IRB on Friday in an admissibility hearing after Canadian authorities identified him as a suspected member of an extortion network allegedly operating across Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, CBC News reported.

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Canada's immigration authorities sought his deportation on the grounds of involvement in organised crime.

Singh Does Not Contest Deportation

Singh did not challenge the deportation order, which was issued by IRB member Trent Cook following the reading of an agreed statement of facts during the virtual hearing.

However, Singh denied being a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang or directly participating in extortion activities in Canada. He admitted, however, to taking part in the organisation's criminal activities by possessing and discharging unauthorised firearms and acknowledged that he had been "wilfully blind" to the nature of the organisation.

"There are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Singh engaged in activity that forms part of the organisation's criminal operations," Cook said, adding that the findings were supported by digital evidence recovered from Singh's mobile phone.

RCMP Investigation Cited

According to the agreed facts presented during the hearing, the alleged activities took place between May and December 2025 and formed part of a wider Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigation into the Bishnoi gang's operations in Canada.

The IRB noted that the organisation is allegedly involved in a range of criminal activities, including extortion through phone calls and messages, drive-by shootings, arson, firearms offences, drug trafficking and acts of vandalism.

Although the criminal organisation was not named during the hearing, pre-hearing filings identified it as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The board described the network as a "sophisticated" hierarchical organisation and noted that RCMP investigators had intercepted communications linked to France, Portugal and Amsterdam as part of the probe.

Criminal Charges Still Pending

The IRB clarified that immigration proceedings require a lower standard of proof than criminal trials. Both parties agreed that there were reasonable grounds to believe Singh had been involved in organised criminal activity, making him inadmissible to Canada under immigration laws.

Singh also faces separate firearms-related criminal charges in Edmonton and is scheduled to appear in court later this month. Under Canadian law, he cannot be deported until those criminal proceedings are concluded.

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The case comes amid an ongoing crackdown on alleged extortion rackets targeting members of Canada's South Asian community. Since April 2025, Calgary police have reported 49 extortion-related incidents, including 19 shootings, leading to the arrest of 16 people and the filing of 56 criminal charges. Police in Edmonton have also launched Project Insight, a dedicated operation to investigate alleged extortion networks linked to the South Asian community.