CM Vijay extended a helping hand to Opposition MLA Durai Chandrasekhar, who was unable to stand up during a DMK walkout. This act drew appreciation from other members.
‘Can’t Get Up?’: CM Vijay Helps DMK MLA During Tense Tamil Nadu Assembly Scene
Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay helped DMK MLA Durai Chandrasekhar stand during an Assembly walkout, drawing appreciation. Vijay also warned of action against derogatory remarks about women.
- Chief Minister Vijay helped a DMK MLA during floor chaos.
- Vijay vowed stern action against derogatory remarks targeting women.
- Chief Minister Vijay accused DMK of corruption, citing ED findings.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s gesture of helping a DMK MLA amid chaos in the state Assembly on Monday caught the attention of social media users and drew appreciation from ministers and other members present in the House.
The actor-turned-politician, whose party swept the state Assembly election a few months ago, extended a helping hand to Opposition MLA Durai Chandrasekhar after DMK legislators staged a ‘dharna’ on the floor in front of the Speaker.
ALSO READ: Delhi Building Collapse: 5 MCD Officials Suspended As Satya Niketan Tragedy Death Toll Climbs To 7
Helping Hand amid ‘Dharna’: What Happened
The DMK MLAs were seeking an opportunity to respond to Vijay’s speech. After they were denied the chance to speak, the legislators decided to stage a walkout from the Assembly. However, Thiruvaiyaru DMK MLA Durai Chandrasekhar remained seated.
When Vijay noticed that Chandrasekhar had not joined the walkout, he asked why the MLA was not leaving with the other DMK leaders. Chandrasekhar replied that he was unable to get up from his seat.
Vijay then asked, “What do you mean you can’t get up?”
The chief minister subsequently rose from his seat and extended his hand to help Chandrasekhar stand up. The DMK MLA thanked Vijay with folded hands before joining the walkout.
The exchange drew the attention of ministers and other members in the House, who reportedly appreciated Vijay’s gesture by thumping their tables. A purported video of the interaction that surfaced on social media showed Vijay helping Chandrasekhar get up before returning to his seat.
Vijay Slams Defamatory Remarks Against women
Earlier, Vijay said that abusive language or defamatory remarks against women would not be tolerated.
Addressing the Assembly, Vijay said, “If anyone talks in a derogatory manner about women, stern action is assured.”
Vijay vs DMK In Tamil Nadu Assembly
Vijay also targeted the DMK, alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had accused the party of corruption through party funds.
The chief minister claimed that the ED had mentioned former chief minister MK Stalin and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin in connection with the alleged collection of money in the name of party funds.
“ED has mentioned all the corruption charges; former CM Karunanidhi abused his power, all the evidence is here, they will run if we say it; MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin are direct beneficiaries of party funds,” Vijay said.
“The DMK challenged me to open three department files which I said were corrupt during the previous DMK regime. Before I open them, I want to read the Sarkaria Commission report on the DMK government’s corruption in 1988,” he added.
Vijay further said the Sarkaria Commission report had highlighted allegations that former chief minister Karunanidhi abused his official position as chief minister.
Frequently Asked Questions
What gesture by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay caught attention in the Assembly?
Why did CM Vijay help the DMK MLA?
DMK MLA Durai Chandrasekhar was unable to get up from his seat after his party decided to stage a walkout. Vijay noticed this and offered assistance.
What was Chief Minister Vijay's stance on remarks against women?
CM Vijay stated that abusive or defamatory remarks against women would not be tolerated. He assured stern action against those who spoke derogatorily.