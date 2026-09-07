‘Can’t Get Up?’: CM Vijay Helps DMK MLA During Tense Tamil Nadu Assembly Scene

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Vijay helped a DMK MLA during floor chaos.

Vijay vowed stern action against derogatory remarks targeting women.

Chief Minister Vijay accused DMK of corruption, citing ED findings.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s gesture of helping a DMK MLA amid chaos in the state Assembly on Monday caught the attention of social media users and drew appreciation from ministers and other members present in the House.

The actor-turned-politician, whose party swept the state Assembly election a few months ago, extended a helping hand to Opposition MLA Durai Chandrasekhar after DMK legislators staged a ‘dharna’ on the floor in front of the Speaker.

ALSO READ: Delhi Building Collapse: 5 MCD Officials Suspended As Satya Niketan Tragedy Death Toll Climbs To 7

Helping Hand amid ‘Dharna’: What Happened

The DMK MLAs were seeking an opportunity to respond to Vijay’s speech. After they were denied the chance to speak, the legislators decided to stage a walkout from the Assembly. However, Thiruvaiyaru DMK MLA Durai Chandrasekhar remained seated.

When Vijay noticed that Chandrasekhar had not joined the walkout, he asked why the MLA was not leaving with the other DMK leaders. Chandrasekhar replied that he was unable to get up from his seat.

Vijay then asked, “What do you mean you can’t get up?”

The chief minister subsequently rose from his seat and extended his hand to help Chandrasekhar stand up. The DMK MLA thanked Vijay with folded hands before joining the walkout.

The exchange drew the attention of ministers and other members in the House, who reportedly appreciated Vijay’s gesture by thumping their tables. A purported video of the interaction that surfaced on social media showed Vijay helping Chandrasekhar get up before returning to his seat.

Vijay Slams Defamatory Remarks Against women

Earlier, Vijay said that abusive language or defamatory remarks against women would not be tolerated.

Addressing the Assembly, Vijay said, “If anyone talks in a derogatory manner about women, stern action is assured.”

Vijay vs DMK In Tamil Nadu Assembly

Vijay also targeted the DMK, alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had accused the party of corruption through party funds.

The chief minister claimed that the ED had mentioned former chief minister MK Stalin and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin in connection with the alleged collection of money in the name of party funds.

“ED has mentioned all the corruption charges; former CM Karunanidhi abused his power, all the evidence is here, they will run if we say it; MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin are direct beneficiaries of party funds,” Vijay said.

“The DMK challenged me to open three department files which I said were corrupt during the previous DMK regime. Before I open them, I want to read the Sarkaria Commission report on the DMK government’s corruption in 1988,” he added.

Vijay further said the Sarkaria Commission report had highlighted allegations that former chief minister Karunanidhi abused his official position as chief minister.