Building on the "Ashtalakshmi" development model, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled a multi-dimensional package for North East India in the Union Budget 2026-27.

The announcements focus on integrating the region through high-speed connectivity while positioning it as a global hub for spiritual tourism.

Buddhist Circuit Expansion: Sikkim, Mizoram, and Tripura

A major highlight of the speech is the dedicated initiative to develop the Buddhist Circuit in the North Eastern states of Sikkim, Mizoram, and Tripura, alongside Andhra Pradesh.

Targeted Infrastructure: The government will fund world-class pilgrim amenities, meditation centers, and digital heritage trails to attract international travelers from South East Asia.

Cultural Integration: This move aims to showcase the unique Buddhist heritage of the North East, linking it with the broader national circuit that includes Bodh Gaya and Sarnath.

Varanasi-Siliguri High-Speed Rail

To support this tourism surge, the Budget officially includes the Varanasi-Siliguri High-Speed Rail Corridor. As the "gateway" to the North East, this corridor will significantly reduce travel time, facilitating a seamless flow of tourists and trade between the northern states and the eastern frontier.

Industrial and Agricultural Growth

Assam Fertilizer Plant: A new 1.3 MTPA fertilizer plant in Assam was announced to ensure regional agricultural self-sufficiency.

Urban Hubs: The development of City Economic Regions in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across the North East will transform urban centers into organized economic drivers.

Special Assistance: The Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) has been extended with higher outlays, providing 50-year interest-free loans to help North Eastern states fast-track their specific infrastructure goals.

Sports Powerhouse

The Union Budget 2026-27 cements North East India's role as the nation’s primary talent hub. Building on the recent inauguration of the ₹238-crore multi-disciplinary sports complex in Assam, the government has earmarked enhanced funding for the National Sports University.

This investment focuses on upgrading sports science labs and coaching facilities to international standards. By integrating these regional centers into the newly launched Khelo India Mission, the budget aims to provide grassroots athletes with elite-level training without requiring them to relocate to distant metropolitan hubs.

A "Viksit" Vision for the Frontier

Sitharaman emphasized that these projects are central to the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision. By combining high-speed physical infrastructure with the preservation of spiritual heritage, the government aims to turn the North East into a vibrant economic and cultural focal point.