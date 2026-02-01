Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsBudget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Plan For National Institute Of Hospitality

Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Plan For National Institute Of Hospitality

Recognizing the immense potential of adventure tourism, Finance Minister announced a targeted plan to develop infrastructure for trekking and hiking in northern Himalayan belt.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 11:50 AM (IST)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed the establishment of a National Institute of Hospitality.

This premier institution is envisioned as a central hub to align academic excellence with industry requirements and government policy.

By creating this bridge, the government aims to formalize training, enhance service standards, and ensure a steady pipeline of skilled professionals for India’s rapidly expanding tourism market.

Himalayan Adventure Tourism: Trekking & Hiking Initiatives

Recognizing the immense potential of adventure tourism, Finance Minister announced a targeted plan to develop infrastructure for trekking and hiking in northern Himalayan belt.

The initiative will specifically focus on three key regions:

Jammu & Kashmir (J&K): Exploring new circuits beyond conventional valleys, particularly in the Shivalik and Pir Panjal ranges.

Himachal Pradesh (HP): Developing high-altitude trails and improving safety infrastructure for seasoned trekkers and beginners alike.

Uttarakhand (UK): Enhancing connectivity and facilities along established routes like the Pindari Glacier and the Valley of Flowers, while opening new "off-beat" corridors.

Related Video

Budget Reactions: Union Budget Will Drive India Forward, Says UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 National Institute Of Hospitality
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
Cities
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
World
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Officials Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Advertisement

Videos

Budget Reactions: Union Budget Will Drive India Forward, Says UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna
Breaking News: India Gears Up for Union Budget 2026–27 as Nirmala Sitharaman Presents It in Parliament
Breaking News: Unexplained Blasts Rock Six Iranian Cities as US, Israel Deny Role, Tensions Escalate
Breaking News: Firing Reported Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Residence; Police, Crime Branch Probe Now
Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget