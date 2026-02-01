Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Plan For National Institute Of Hospitality

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed the establishment of a National Institute of Hospitality.

This premier institution is envisioned as a central hub to align academic excellence with industry requirements and government policy.

By creating this bridge, the government aims to formalize training, enhance service standards, and ensure a steady pipeline of skilled professionals for India’s rapidly expanding tourism market.

Himalayan Adventure Tourism: Trekking & Hiking Initiatives

Recognizing the immense potential of adventure tourism, Finance Minister announced a targeted plan to develop infrastructure for trekking and hiking in northern Himalayan belt.

The initiative will specifically focus on three key regions:

Jammu & Kashmir (J&K): Exploring new circuits beyond conventional valleys, particularly in the Shivalik and Pir Panjal ranges.

Himachal Pradesh (HP): Developing high-altitude trails and improving safety infrastructure for seasoned trekkers and beginners alike.

Uttarakhand (UK): Enhancing connectivity and facilities along established routes like the Pindari Glacier and the Valley of Flowers, while opening new "off-beat" corridors.