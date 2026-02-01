Budget 2026: Sitharaman's 85-Minute Speech Ranks 6th Longest In Her Career

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her ninth straight Union Budget on Sunday, speaking for one hour and twenty-five minutes.

This milestone makes her the first person in Indian history to present nine consecutive budgets, surpassing her own previous record of eight, set last year.

Based on the actual speech duration of 1 hour 25 minutes (85 minutes) for 2026 Budget - Sitharaman's speech this year is tied for the 6th longest speech among her 9 budget presentations.

Budget Speech Length Ranking (Longest to Shortest)

2020 - 162 minutes

2019 - 137 minutes

2021 - 110 minutes

2022 - 92 minutes

2023 - 87 minutes

2024 (July) - 85 minutes

2026 - 85 minutes (tied with July 2024)

2025 - 77 minutes

2024 (Feb Interim) - 56 minutes

Key Records and Milestones

Most consecutive budget presentations: 9 (2019-2026), the highest in Indian history.

Total budgets presented: With nine budgets to her name, Sitharaman now equals P. Chidambaram in total count and trails only Morarji Desai, who holds the record with 10 budgets.

First Sunday Budget: The 2026 budget is notable for being the first Union Budget presented on a Sunday in modern India.

In her ninth consecutive Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a roadmap for Viksit Bharat by 2047, emphasizing a shift toward "Kartavya" (Duty) and long-term industrial missions.

Key highlights and major announcements from Budget 2026:

1. Infrastructure & Capital Expenditure

Capex Boost: The central capital expenditure has been raised by nearly 9% to ₹12.2 lakh crore for FY27, aimed at maintaining momentum in infrastructure.

Railway Corridors: Seven new environmentally sustainable passenger corridors were announced, alongside a major Dedicated Freight Corridor connecting Dankuni (East) to Surat (West).

Waterways: 20 new national waterways will be operationalized over the next 5 years to enhance cargo movement.

2. Taxation & Compliance

Income Tax Act 2025: A completely redesigned and simplified Direct Tax Code will come into effect on April 1, 2026, aiming to reduce litigation.

Stock Market Changes: The Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on commodity futures has been hiked from 0.02% to 0.05%.

Share Buybacks: Proceeds from share buybacks will now be taxed as Capital Gains for shareholders.

Relief Measures: TDS on immovable property sales by NRIs has been simplified, and a reduction in TCS (Tax Collected at Source) to 2% was announced for overseas education and medical remittances.

3. Industry & Technology (The "Missions")

ISM 2.0: Launch of the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, focusing on domestic equipment manufacturing and full-stack Indian IP.

Bio-Pharma Shakti: A new initiative with a ₹10,000 crore outlay to build a biopharma-focused network of research and manufacturing hubs.

Rare Earth Corridors: Dedicated corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu to reduce import dependency on critical minerals.

4. Agriculture & Rural Development

AI in Farming: Launch of BHARAT VISTAAR, a multilingual AI tool providing farmers with customized advisory on weather, pests, and market intelligence.

SHE Marts: To empower women-led enterprises, Self Help Entrepreneur (SHE) Marts will be established, building on the Lakhpati Didi scheme.

Fisheries: Integrated development of 500 Amrit Sarovars (reservoirs) to boost fish production.

5. Tourism & Education

National Institute of Hospitality: A new premier institute to bridge the gap between academia and the tourism industry.

Himalayan Trails: Promotion of ecologically sustainable trekking and hiking trails in J&K, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Medical Seats: Addition of 75,000 medical seats over the next five years to strengthen rural healthcare.