The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday detained an armed Border Security Force (BSF) jawan after he inadvertently crossed into Bangladeshi territory at Bichanakandi in Sylhet district, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

A flag meeting is being held to secure his return, they said. The BSF guards the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh international border on the country's eastern flank.

According to a report by Dhaka Tribune, the jawan crossed approximately 200 yards into Bangladesh at around 12:30 pm while in the Bichanakandi area of Gowainghat upazila.

A patrol team from the Bichanakandi Border Outpost (BOP), under the Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB), apprehended him and took him to the outpost.

BSF Jawan Crossed Into Bangladesh While Carrying Weapon

The incident was confirmed by Lieutenant Colonel Nur Uddin Ahmad, commander of the Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB).

He said the BSF jawan had crossed into Bangladeshi territory while carrying a weapon and was immediately taken into custody by a BGB patrol team.

Flag Meeting Underway To Secure Jawan's Return

The process of handing the jawan back to the BSF is underway, Lieutenant Colonel Nur Uddin said.

He added that the handover would take place through a flag meeting involving senior officials from both sides.