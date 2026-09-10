Security Tightened In Delhi For BRICS Summit; Putin, Xi To Stay At Separate Hotels

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Traffic restrictions issued; dignitaries stay in separate hotels.

Delhi is preparing for heightened security as India hosts the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13. Around 15,000 police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed across the capital. Security has been strengthened at the airport, hotels and key venues, with authorities also preparing traffic restrictions. Officials say the focus is on ensuring maximum security for visiting dignitaries while keeping disruption to the public to a minimum.

Separate Hotels For Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to arrive in Delhi on September 11, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to arrive on September 12. According to reports, both are expected to land at Air Force Station Palam before heading to their respective hotels in Chanakyapuri. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will also stay at a separate hotel, while other BRICS leaders and ministers will be accommodated across different hotels in New Delhi.

Multi-Layered Security

Delhi Police have completed detailed surveys of identified routes and are coordinating with multiple agencies to secure the movement of foreign delegations and VIPs. Security arrangements at Bharat Mandapam include a multi-layered cordon, enhanced surveillance and an emergency response mechanism.

The police are also coordinating with neighbouring states to ensure smooth movement of dignitaries. Intelligence inputs will be shared with relevant agencies, while information from different sources is being continuously analysed.

Traffic restrictions linked to the movement of foreign delegations and dignitaries are expected to remain in place from September 10 and may continue until September 14. Authorities have already issued traffic advisories to help commuters plan their journeys.

Also Read: China Confirms Xi Jinping’s India Visit For BRICS Summit 2026

500 CCTV Cameras

More than 500 CCTV cameras will be installed in the New Delhi area as part of the security arrangements. These will include facial recognition systems and vehicle number plate recognition cameras, with all feeds linked to a central monitoring room.

Security has also been strengthened at hotels where foreign delegates will stay, while additional personnel will be deployed along key roads and major junctions to manage traffic and facilitate VIP convoys.

The Delhi Police are working with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, National Security Guard, Intelligence Bureau and central armed police forces as part of the wider security plan.

Officials said the arrangements draw on the police’s experience of managing major international events, including the G20 Summit. Authorities have stressed that security measures will be adjusted according to the schedules and movements of visiting dignitaries.

The BRICS Summit will bring heightened diplomatic activity to the capital, making security, traffic management and public movement key areas to watch through the summit period.

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