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English NewsNewsBRICS Summit 2026: Central Govt Offices In Delhi, New Delhi To Remain Closed On September 11

BRICS Summit 2026: Central Govt Offices In Delhi, New Delhi To Remain Closed On September 11

The Delhi government had earlier declared September 11 a holiday for all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Central government offices closed September 11 for BRICS Summit.
  • 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit held September 11-13 in New Delhi.
  • India chairs 2026 BRICS, its fourth chairship overall.

Central government offices in Delhi and New Delhi will remain closed on September 11, 2026, as the national capital prepares to host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued an official memorandum on Thursday announcing the closure. The decision was taken considering the magnitude of the event, the substantial logistical arrangements involved and the need to minimise inconvenience to the general public.

The Delhi government had earlier declared September 11 a holiday for all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government.

BRICS Summit To Be Held From September 11-13

The BRICS Business Forum and the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit will be held from September 11 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The summit is expected to be attended by leaders from around 30 BRICS member and partner countries, heads of international organisations and business representatives from BRICS nations, including India.

The closure of central government offices on September 11 is also expected to help ease the impact of the extensive security and traffic arrangements that will be put in place across the capital during the high-level event.

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September 12 and 13 fall on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

India Holds BRICS Chairship In 2026

India assumed the BRICS chairship for 2026 on January 1, with the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

The theme reflects India’s stated focus on a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of “Humanity First”.

Under India's chairship, more than 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been held in over 25 cities. These engagements have focused on strengthening cooperation across BRICS' political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people pillars.

India’s Fourth BRICS Chairship

India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously held the chairship in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

The 2026 chairship is India’s fourth and coincides with BRICS completing 20 years since its establishment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why will central government offices in Delhi be closed on September 11, 2026?

Central government offices will close due to Delhi hosting the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit. This decision aims to manage the event's logistics, reduce public inconvenience, and ease security arrangements.

When and where will the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit take place?

The 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit will be held from September 11 to 13, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. It will also include the BRICS Business Forum.

Which offices will be closed on September 11, 2026, in Delhi?

Both central government offices in Delhi and New Delhi, as well as all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government, will be closed.

What is India's role in BRICS for the year 2026?

India holds the BRICS chairship for 2026, which is its fourth time. The theme for its chairship is

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
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