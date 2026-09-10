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English NewsNews'Bomb' Note Found Onboard Lucknow-Dammam IndiGo Flight, Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad

'Bomb' Note Found Onboard Lucknow-Dammam IndiGo Flight, Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad

Lucknow-Dammam IndiGo flight makes an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after a bomb threat note is found onboard. No explosives found.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 08:08 PM (IST)

An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Dammam in Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport after a bomb threat was reported onboard.

Flight 6E 97, carrying 107 passengers and six crew members, took off from Lucknow at 4.17pm and landed safely in Ahmedabad at 5.43pm.

A crew member reportedly found a piece of paper inside the aircraft with the word ‘BOMB’ written on it. Security agencies were immediately alerted. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated and taken to Terminal 2.

Security Agencies Search Aircraft

The SOG, local police and CISF began a thorough search of the aircraft. No suspicious object or explosive has been found so far.

This is the second such incident at Ahmedabad airport in just a few days. On August 31, an Air India Express flight from Dammam to New Delhi also made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after a tissue paper carrying the word ‘BOMB’ was found in the aircraft’s toilet.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 08:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
IndiGo Indigo Flight Bomb Threat Mid-Air Scare Mid Air Scare
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