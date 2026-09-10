An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Dammam in Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport after a bomb threat was reported onboard.

Flight 6E 97, carrying 107 passengers and six crew members, took off from Lucknow at 4.17pm and landed safely in Ahmedabad at 5.43pm.

A crew member reportedly found a piece of paper inside the aircraft with the word ‘BOMB’ written on it. Security agencies were immediately alerted. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated and taken to Terminal 2.

Security Agencies Search Aircraft

The SOG, local police and CISF began a thorough search of the aircraft. No suspicious object or explosive has been found so far.

This is the second such incident at Ahmedabad airport in just a few days. On August 31, an Air India Express flight from Dammam to New Delhi also made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after a tissue paper carrying the word ‘BOMB’ was found in the aircraft’s toilet.