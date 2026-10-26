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English NewsNewsBJP Stages Nationwide Protests Against Kharge Over ‘Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jaayega’ Remark

BJP Stages Nationwide Protests Against Kharge Over ‘Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jaayega’ Remark

BJP stages nationwide protests against Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his ‘Modi ka baap bhi jayega’ remark, demanding an apology.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP protested nationwide Monday against Kharge's controversial
  • Demonstrations in Delhi, Patna demanded apologies from Kharge, Rahul Gandhi.
  • Kharge made the controversial remark Sunday regarding alleged government irregularities.

BJP staged protests across India on Monday against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial ‘Modi ka baap bhi jayega’ remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Demonstrations were reported in several cities, including Delhi, Lucknow, Patna and Bengaluru, as BJP leaders and workers demanded an apology from Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. 

Delhi Protest

In the national capital, BJP leaders and workers demonstrated near Kharge’s residence on Rajaji Marg. Police stopped protesters as they attempted to march from Sena Bhawan Circle towards the Congress president’s residence.

The demonstrators raised slogans against Kharge, accusing him of insulting the Prime Minister and his family. They demanded apologies from both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read: 'Tell Modi To Sack Gyanesh Kumar': Rahul Gandhi Responds To Traders' Request To Postpone Nov 1 Rally

Patna March

In Bihar, BJP workers organised a ‘Jan Akrosh March’ from the party’s headquarters to Dak Bungalow Chauraha in Patna, covering around 1.5 kilometres. Led by state BJP president Sanjay Saraogi, the protesters raised slogans against Kharge and burnt his effigy.

Saraogi accused the Congress of using derogatory language against Modi’s family out of political frustration, claiming the party was losing public support. He demanded an apology from Kharge and the INDIA bloc.

Remark Sparks Row

Kharge made the controversial remark on Sunday while addressing an event marking the 139th birth anniversary of Shrikrishna Singh, Bihar’s first chief minister.

Speaking about alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, Kharge said those responsible would be sent to jail. When an audience member interrupted, saying Modi would not go anywhere, Kharge replied: “Modi ka baap bhi jayega.”

The comment triggered sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused him of insulting the Prime Minister’s late father.

Also Read: MP/MLA Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks On Amit Shah

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Kharge CONGRESS Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jaayega’ Remark
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