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HomeNewsBJP Seal On EC Letter Triggers Controversy In Kerala; Poll Body Calls It ‘Clerical Error’

BJP Seal On EC Letter Triggers Controversy In Kerala; Poll Body Calls It ‘Clerical Error’

EC faces backlash after a letter with BJP Kerala seal surfaces; poll body calls it a clerical error, but opposition alleges institutional bias.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
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The Election Commission of India found itself at the centre of a controversy after a letter bearing the seal of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kerala unit surfaced online, triggering sharp reactions from opposition parties. The issue quickly escalated into a political flashpoint, with allegations of institutional bias and questions over the poll body’s functioning.

Document With BJP Seal Raises Eyebrows

The controversy emerged after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) flagged the matter on social media platform X. The party shared an affidavit linked to a March 19, 2019 communication sent by the EC to political parties across the country.

The document, instead of carrying the official EC seal, reportedly bore the emblem of the BJP’s Kerala unit. The Indian National Congress soon joined the criticism, amplifying concerns around the authenticity and handling of official correspondence.

EC Calls It ‘Clerical Error’

Responding to the uproar, the Kerala Chief Electoral Officer’s office issued a clarification, attributing the mix-up to an oversight.

“It has come to our notice that a letter from the Election Commission, bearing the seal of the BJP, is being circulated across Malayalam news channels. This was purely a clerical error, which was identified and rectified immediately,” the CEO posted on X.

Officials explained that the BJP’s Kerala unit had recently sought clarification regarding 2019 guidelines on disclosure of candidates’ criminal records. As part of that request, the party submitted a photocopy of the original directive that carried its own seal. Due to an inadvertent lapse, the same copy was circulated to other political parties without noticing the discrepancy.

Opposition Alleges Institutional Bias

The explanation, however, did little to quell criticism from opposition parties. The CPI(M) accused the EC of blurring institutional boundaries, stating: “Have all pretences been dropped? The same power centre seems to control both the Election Commission and the BJP. Seals are being casually swapped.”

"A BJP seal on an Election Commission letter! Just like the old allegation - that no matter which button you press, the lotus appears - here comes another “coincidence.” Shouldn’t someone be paying attention?" it asked.

The Congress’s Kerala unit also raised pointed questions, asking whether the poll body was “operating out of the BJP’s office” and how such an error could occur in official communication.

Row Adds To Political Tensions

The episode has added to the already charged political atmosphere in Kerala, with opposition parties demanding accountability and clarity from the EC. While the poll body maintains that the incident was an isolated clerical mistake, critics argue that it raises broader concerns about procedural safeguards and institutional neutrality.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy has the Election Commission of India been involved in?

The Election Commission of India is facing controversy after a letter meant for political parties bore the seal of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Kerala unit instead of the official EC seal.

How did the Election Commission explain the mix-up with the BJP seal?

The Kerala Chief Electoral Officer's office attributed the incident to a clerical error. They explained that a photocopy of a directive, which had the BJP's seal, was inadvertently circulated without noticing the discrepancy.

What concerns have opposition parties raised regarding this incident?

Opposition parties, including the CPI(M) and Congress, have alleged institutional bias and questioned the Election Commission's functioning and neutrality. They believe it blurs institutional boundaries between the EC and the BJP.

What was the nature of the communication that involved the BJP seal?

The communication was related to a clarification sought by the BJP's Kerala unit regarding 2019 guidelines on the disclosure of candidates' criminal records.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Election 2026 Election Corner Kerala Assembly Election Kerala Assembly Election 2026 EC Seal Mix Up
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