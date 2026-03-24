BJP Seal On EC Letter Triggers Controversy In Kerala; Poll Body Calls It ‘Clerical Error’

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The Election Commission of India found itself at the centre of a controversy after a letter bearing the seal of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kerala unit surfaced online, triggering sharp reactions from opposition parties. The issue quickly escalated into a political flashpoint, with allegations of institutional bias and questions over the poll body’s functioning.

Document With BJP Seal Raises Eyebrows

The controversy emerged after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) flagged the matter on social media platform X. The party shared an affidavit linked to a March 19, 2019 communication sent by the EC to political parties across the country.

The document, instead of carrying the official EC seal, reportedly bore the emblem of the BJP’s Kerala unit. The Indian National Congress soon joined the criticism, amplifying concerns around the authenticity and handling of official correspondence.

EC Calls It ‘Clerical Error’

Responding to the uproar, the Kerala Chief Electoral Officer’s office issued a clarification, attributing the mix-up to an oversight.

“It has come to our notice that a letter from the Election Commission, bearing the seal of the BJP, is being circulated across Malayalam news channels. This was purely a clerical error, which was identified and rectified immediately,” the CEO posted on X.

Officials explained that the BJP’s Kerala unit had recently sought clarification regarding 2019 guidelines on disclosure of candidates’ criminal records. As part of that request, the party submitted a photocopy of the original directive that carried its own seal. Due to an inadvertent lapse, the same copy was circulated to other political parties without noticing the discrepancy.

Opposition Alleges Institutional Bias

The explanation, however, did little to quell criticism from opposition parties. The CPI(M) accused the EC of blurring institutional boundaries, stating: “Have all pretences been dropped? The same power centre seems to control both the Election Commission and the BJP. Seals are being casually swapped.”

"A BJP seal on an Election Commission letter! Just like the old allegation - that no matter which button you press, the lotus appears - here comes another “coincidence.” Shouldn’t someone be paying attention?" it asked.

Have all pretences been dropped by the BJP?



It is no secret that the same power centre seems to control both the Election Commission of India and the BJP. Even then, at least maintain the courtesy of two separate desks.



Now even that seems unnecessary.



Seals are being casually… pic.twitter.com/MfMXNaXTgk — CPI(M) Kerala (@CPIMKerala) March 23, 2026

The Congress’s Kerala unit also raised pointed questions, asking whether the poll body was “operating out of the BJP’s office” and how such an error could occur in official communication.

Row Adds To Political Tensions

The episode has added to the already charged political atmosphere in Kerala, with opposition parties demanding accountability and clarity from the EC. While the poll body maintains that the incident was an isolated clerical mistake, critics argue that it raises broader concerns about procedural safeguards and institutional neutrality.