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HomeNewsBJP's Big Reshuffle: 4 New State Presidents Named In One Go

BJP's Big Reshuffle: 4 New State Presidents Named In One Go

A BJP has replaced state presidents in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Tripura in a sweeping reshuffle ordered by national president Nitin Naveen.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 May 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP appointed Harsh Malhotra as Delhi president.
  • New state presidents named for Haryana, Punjab, Tripura.
  • Changes effective immediately by BJP national president.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday (May 28) announced a major organisational reshuffle, replacing state presidents in four states. Union Minister Harsh Malhotra has been appointed as the new Delhi BJP president, taking over from Virendra Sachdeva. Along with this, Archana Gupta has been named Haryana state president, Kewal Singh Dhillon will head the Punjab unit, and Abhishek Debnath has been given charge of Tripura. All appointments have been made by BJP national president Nitin Naveen and take immediate effect.

Who Is Harsh Malhotra, The New Delhi BJP President?

Harsh Malhotra is a senior BJP leader and a sitting Member of Parliament from Delhi. He has been serving as a Union Minister in the current central government.

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Malhotra has been active in organisational politics for a long time and has held several key responsibilities within the Delhi BJP. He is known for his work in public outreach, party organisation, and development-related issues.

The BJP national general secretary confirmed the changes, stating: "BJP national president Nitin Naveen has appointed Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra as the president of BJP Delhi Pradesh. His appointment will be effective immediately."

Who Are The New State Presidents Of Haryana, Punjab, & Tripura?

Dr Archana Gupta, the newly appointed Haryana BJP president, is a well-known figure in the state's party circles. She has handled multiple responsibilities within the organisation and has been associated with strengthening women's leadership in the party.

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Kewal Singh Dhillon, the new Punjab BJP chief, is a two-time MLA from Barnala. He contested the 2022 Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election and the 2024 Barnala Assembly by-election on a BJP ticket. Dhillon is also a prominent industrialist and has been a close associate of Captain Amarinder Singh. People in Barnala know him as a development-focused leader who has largely stayed away from controversy.

Abhishek Debnath, the new Tripura BJP president, is a long-time party worker who has played an active role in various party campaigns in the state. The party leadership expects him to strengthen the organisation and expand its base in Tripura.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What significant organizational changes has the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently made?

The BJP has announced a major organizational reshuffle, replacing state presidents in four states: Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Tripura.

Who has been appointed as the new Delhi BJP president?

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra has been appointed as the new Delhi BJP president, taking over from Virendra Sachdeva.

Who are the new state presidents appointed for Haryana, Punjab, and Tripura?

Archana Gupta is the new Haryana state president, Kewal Singh Dhillon will head the Punjab unit, and Abhishek Debnath has been given charge of Tripura.

Who made these new appointments and when do they take effect?

All appointments have been made by BJP national president Nitin Naveen and are effective immediately.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
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