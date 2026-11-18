The BJP on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on India's economy, unemployment and democracy during an interaction at Columbia University in the United States. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of repeatedly criticising India on foreign platforms and labelled him the “leader of anti-India propaganda”.

The criticism followed Gandhi's assertion that India was “sitting on an economic disaster”, with unemployment and the lack of future opportunities for young people emerging as major concerns.

Bhandari Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Insulting India

Taking to X, Bhandari accused Gandhi of portraying India's economic and democratic situation negatively during his Columbia University interaction. “Rahul Gandhi insults India at Columbia University! Rahul Gandhi calls India ‘Economic Disaster’ & speaks against Indian Democracy!” Bhandari wrote.

The BJP spokesperson also questioned Gandhi's repeated criticism of the country during overseas engagements, alleging that his remarks undermined India's progress and democratic institutions.

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What Rahul Gandhi Said About India's Economy And Youth

During his interaction at Columbia University, Gandhi argued that India was facing serious economic challenges, particularly in terms of unemployment and the education system.

Responding to a question from moderator Lydia Polgreen about the country's youth, the Congress leader said many young people, especially those from middle-class families with formal education, were becoming increasingly frustrated because they could not envision a promising future.

“We’ve been studying this, we’ve been looking into this, and the reason is very interesting, which is that the crux of it is that they do not see a future for themselves,” Gandhi said.

He also highlighted differences between younger people and their parents over career prospects, arguing that the conventional advice and experiences of the older generation were no longer necessarily helping young people achieve similar success.

BJP Questions Gandhi's Choice Of Foreign Platforms

The BJP also questioned Gandhi's decision to raise concerns about India's economy and democracy at international forums.

In a separate reaction, Agarwal asked why the Congress leader repeatedly chose overseas platforms to present what he described as a negative picture of India, despite global economic institutions acknowledging the country's growth.

“What exactly is the objective behind this narrative?” he asked.

“India is moving forward with the resolve to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Its economic progress is backed by data, its global standing is rising, and no political narrative can erase the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians,” he said.

Bhandari Compares Rahul Gandhi With PM Modi

Bhandari further questioned Gandhi's conduct as Leader of the Opposition, contrasting his overseas remarks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach during official foreign visits.

“Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of anti-India propaganda,” the BJP spokesperson said.

“Rahul Gandhi’s inherent hate for India’s progress & Indian democracy makes him speak ill about India every time he goes abroad. Rahul Gandhi insults the spirit of India’s national flag by speaking against Indian democracy,” Bhandari said on X.

He also described Gandhi as a “disaster as a responsible LoP”, alleging that the Congress leader's comments were inconsistent with the responsibilities of his constitutional position.

C R Kesavan Accuses Gandhi Of ‘Toxic Lies’

BJP leader C R Kesavan also criticised Gandhi's remarks, accusing him of spreading “toxic lies” and engaging in “third-rate politics” on foreign soil.

“Rahul Gandhi terming the vibrant Indian economy being on the brink of a disaster when New India is rising on the international stage as the world’s fastest (-growing) economy only exposes the political bankruptcy of the failed and frustrated Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Kesavan described Gandhi's comments at Columbia University as “fabricated falsehoods” and alleged that they disrespected India's democratic process and the people's mandate.

Drawing another comparison between Gandhi and Modi, he said: “The fundamental difference between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi in their approach toward India is (that) while PM Modi ji respectfully picked up our national tri-colour when he saw it on the floor during Quad summit, Rahul Gandhi applauds and cheers when his handpicked foreign delegates abuse Indian democracy,” Kesavan said.