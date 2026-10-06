Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab CM Mann accused BJP of misusing central agencies.

CBI raided Chandigarh house concerning CM's OSD Ghuman case.

ED probe alleging irregularities led High Court to CBI.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday alleged that the BJP had started preparing for the upcoming Punjab elections, accusing the Centre of misusing central agencies against his government.

‘CBI, ED Will Be Misused In Punjab’

Reacting to the CBI raid at House Number 50 in Chandigarh’s Sector 2, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleged that central agencies would be misused to target him and his government.

“BJP has started preparations for the elections in Punjab. A CBI raid was conducted at my camp office. Now, the ED and CBI will be misused in Punjab to defame the Punjab government and me,” Mann said.

ਭਾਜਪਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ..ਮੇਰੇ ਕੈਂਪ ਆਫ਼ਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ CBI ਰੇਡ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ..ਹੁਣ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ED ਤੇ CBI ਦੀ ਦੁਰਵਰਤੋਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ..ਤਾਂ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਬਦਨਾਮ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕੇ..ਲੋਕਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮਿਲਦੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਕੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਘਬਰਾਹਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੈ.. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 6, 2026

He further alleged that the BJP was feeling “nervous” after seeing the support and affection he was receiving from the people.

CBI Raids Chandigarh House In OSD Case

The CBI conducted a raid at House Number 50 in Chandigarh’s Sector 2 in connection with the case involving Punjab CM’s OSD Rajbir Ghuman.

The allegations surfaced during an Enforcement Directorate investigation into a money laundering case involving a housing society and alleged irregularities in obtaining Change of Land Use (CLU) permission.

What Is The Case?

The ED had alleged that fake consent letters were used in the process and flagged the alleged involvement of individuals linked to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office.

The case stems from allegations made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of high-level corruption in the Punjab government. During a hearing on Monday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the allegations.

The court’s order came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, after the Punjab Police did not register an FIR based on the ED’s communications.

Court Flags Alleged Cognizable Offences

The High Court observed that the material placed before it prima facie disclosed cognizable offences and directed the Punjab government and state police to assist the CBI in its investigation.

The Punjab government has challenged the order before the Supreme Court. The ED’s allegations remain under investigation and do not amount to findings of guilt. The matter is listed for hearing later this week.

ED Allegations Against Mann’s OSD Rajbir Ghuman

The ED has alleged that Nitin Gohal acted as a middleman between individuals seeking government favours and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s OSD, Rajbir Singh Ghuman.

According to the agency, the alleged favours included transfers, access to confidential government documents and assistance in obtaining arms licences.

Gohal was raided by the ED as part of a money-laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in Change of Land Use (CLU) approvals and suspicious sale transactions involving companies linked to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

The ED subsequently shared its findings with the Punjab DGP. After no FIR was registered, advocate Nikhil Saraf approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Saurabh Bharadwaj Targets Modi Government

Reacting to the CBI action, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Modi government of repeating what he described as the “Delhi elections playbook” in Punjab.

“Modi Govt is repeating exact Delhi elections playbook in Punjab. Desperate to make electoral inroads into Punjab, BJP Govt will now register false cases and make high profile arrests,” Bharadwaj said.

CBI raids Punjab CM office Modi Govt is repeating exact Delhi elections playbook in Punjab. Desperate to make electoral inroads into Punjab, BJP Govt will now register false cases and make high profile arrests. People of Punjab can see what BJP has done to delhi people after winning elections by fraud. Fraud won’t be repeated in Punjab. — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) October 6, 2026

He also alleged that people in Punjab could see what the BJP had done in Delhi after winning the elections.

“People of Punjab can see what BJP has done to delhi people after winning elections by fraud. Fraud won’t be repeated in Punjab,” he added.