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English NewsNews‘BJP Has Started Preparing For Punjab Polls’: Bhagwant Mann On CBI Raid In Corruption Claims Against CM’s Close Aide

‘BJP Has Started Preparing For Punjab Polls’: Bhagwant Mann On CBI Raid In Corruption Claims Against CM’s Close Aide

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accused BJP of misusing CBI and ED ahead of Punjab polls after a CBI raid in Chandigarh. AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj also alleged the Centre was targeting Punjab.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 07:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Punjab CM Mann accused BJP of misusing central agencies.
  • CBI raided Chandigarh house concerning CM's OSD Ghuman case.
  • ED probe alleging irregularities led High Court to CBI.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday alleged that the BJP had started preparing for the upcoming Punjab elections, accusing the Centre of misusing central agencies against his government.

‘CBI, ED Will Be Misused In Punjab’

Reacting to the CBI raid at House Number 50 in Chandigarh’s Sector 2, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleged that central agencies would be misused to target him and his government.

“BJP has started preparations for the elections in Punjab. A CBI raid was conducted at my camp office. Now, the ED and CBI will be misused in Punjab to defame the Punjab government and me,” Mann said.

He further alleged that the BJP was feeling “nervous” after seeing the support and affection he was receiving from the people.

CBI Raids Chandigarh House In OSD Case

The CBI conducted a raid at House Number 50 in Chandigarh’s Sector 2 in connection with the case involving Punjab CM’s OSD Rajbir Ghuman.

The allegations surfaced during an Enforcement Directorate investigation into a money laundering case involving a housing society and alleged irregularities in obtaining Change of Land Use (CLU) permission.

What Is The Case?

The ED had alleged that fake consent letters were used in the process and flagged the alleged involvement of individuals linked to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office.

The case stems from allegations made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of high-level corruption in the Punjab government. During a hearing on Monday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the allegations.

The court’s order came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, after the Punjab Police did not register an FIR based on the ED’s communications.

Court Flags Alleged Cognizable Offences

The High Court observed that the material placed before it prima facie disclosed cognizable offences and directed the Punjab government and state police to assist the CBI in its investigation.

The Punjab government has challenged the order before the Supreme Court. The ED’s allegations remain under investigation and do not amount to findings of guilt. The matter is listed for hearing later this week.

ED Allegations Against Mann’s OSD Rajbir Ghuman

The ED has alleged that Nitin Gohal acted as a middleman between individuals seeking government favours and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s OSD, Rajbir Singh Ghuman.

According to the agency, the alleged favours included transfers, access to confidential government documents and assistance in obtaining arms licences.

Gohal was raided by the ED as part of a money-laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in Change of Land Use (CLU) approvals and suspicious sale transactions involving companies linked to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

The ED subsequently shared its findings with the Punjab DGP. After no FIR was registered, advocate Nikhil Saraf approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Saurabh Bharadwaj Targets Modi Government

Reacting to the CBI action, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Modi government of repeating what he described as the “Delhi elections playbook” in Punjab.

“Modi Govt is repeating exact Delhi elections playbook in Punjab. Desperate to make electoral inroads into Punjab, BJP Govt will now register false cases and make high profile arrests,” Bharadwaj said.

He also alleged that people in Punjab could see what the BJP had done in Delhi after winning the elections.

“People of Punjab can see what BJP has done to delhi people after winning elections by fraud. Fraud won’t be repeated in Punjab,” he added.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accusing the BJP?

CM Mann alleges the BJP is preparing for Punjab elections and misusing central agencies like CBI and ED to target his government and him. He claims this is happening because the BJP is

What is the CBI raid connected to?

The CBI raid is connected to a case involving Punjab CM’s OSD Rajbir Ghuman. The allegations originated from an ED investigation into a money laundering case and land use irregularities.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 07:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagwant Mann Punjab CM CBI Raid CBI ED OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman
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