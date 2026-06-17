BJP Has No Role In 'Operation Tiger', Says Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP denied orchestrating Shiv Sena (UBT) defection attempts.

Raut alleged fifteen crore rupees offered to UBT MPs.

Bawankule stated parties handle own members, BJP not involved.

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday asserted that his party has nothing to do with any alleged attempt to engineer defections from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

His remarks came against the backdrop of growing speculation that a section of Sena (UBT) MPs could break away and form a separate group.

Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut late Tuesday night claimed that an "advance of Rs 15 crore" was being given to "buy MPs from Maharashtra", further fuelling the buzz.

Responding to questions about the speculation and allegations made by Raut, Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur, "I have no information about 'Operation Tiger'. I do not know what 'Operation Tiger' is or even what it is called. Since I have no information about it, it would not be appropriate for me to comment on the issue." On Raut's allegation that the BJP was offering money to MPs to switch sides, Bawankule asserted his party had no connection with the matter.

"What connection does the BJP have with this? We have no connection. We do not know what 'Operation Tiger' is, who brought it, and why it was brought; we do not know that either. The BJP has no connection with it," he stressed.

The BJP leader said decisions regarding political parties and their legislators were matters for the respective party leaderships.

"(Shiv Sena leader and Deputy CM) Eknath Shinde will take decisions regarding his party and Uddhav Thackeray will take decisions regarding his party. Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde know what is happening in their respective parties. The BJP has absolutely no connection with this entire issue," he said.

Bawankule further said attempts to drag the BJP and its leaders into the controversy were unjustified.

Asked about criticism that Uddhav Thackeray was unable to prevent legislators and MPs from leaving his party, Bawankule said the Sena (UBT) chief should introspect.

"I think Uddhav Thackeray should manage his party, and Eknath Shinde should strengthen his party. Why MLAs and MPs are leaving Uddhav Thackeray, where they are going and what is causing it are matters for him to introspect on. But the BJP has no connection with any operation or any attempt to engineer a split," he said.

Referring to Raut's allegation that legislators were being offered money to change sides, Bawankule said it was inappropriate to suggest that elected representatives altered their political positions solely for financial reasons.

"It is not right to allege that an MLA or MP changes his stand only after taking money. There can be many reasons behind such decisions. Instead of making such allegations, parties should examine why their MLAs and MPs are leaving," he said.

Asked about comments by Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar that Eknath Shinde could become chief minister if Devendra Fadnavis moved to national politics, Bawankule said the legislator had merely expressed his personal views.

"He has the right to express his feelings. But, today, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has received the mandate in Maharashtra. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he is a strong chief minister and is leading the state's development agenda," he said.

On speculation that the BJP could move Fadnavis to Delhi, Bawankule said the chief minister remained focused on his vision for Maharashtra.

"Devendra Fadnavis has presented a vision of a developed Maharashtra by 2047 for the state's 14 crore people. The double-engine government is working towards that goal. I do not think it is appropriate to discuss the chief minister's post. It is not even a subject for discussion at present," he added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)