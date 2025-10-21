Two Years On, Body Of Nepali Student Killed In Hamas Attack Brought Back To Nepal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Kathmandu: The body of a Nepali student who saved several lives during the Hamas attack in Israel two years ago has been brought to Kathmandu from Tel Aviv for his last rites.

Bipin Joshi, a 23-year-old student under Israel's Learn and Earn Programme, was taken into captivity along with several others by Hamas in Kibbutz Alumim on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli military assessed that he was murdered in captivity during the first months of the war.

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki paid tributes to Bipin's mortal remains at the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Monday, saying he will “always live in the hearts of every Nepali.” His body was wrapped in Nepal’s national flag.

Karki said although Bipin is no longer in physical form, his courage and sacrifice will be remembered by the nation. “He is a brave Nepali youth — a true son of Nepal,” she said.

The prime minister said she had hoped Bipin would return alive and be welcomed home but was deeply saddened by the confirmation of his death.

“Although his body has returned lifeless, Bipin has immortalised the name of a brave Nepali,” she added. She expressed deep condolences to Bipin’s family and acknowledged the tireless efforts of his mother and sister throughout the two-year ordeal.

Later in the day, his body was flown to his home district of Kanchanpur in Western Nepal by a Nepali Army helicopter, where his family will perform his final rites as per religious traditions.

On Sunday, a farewell ceremony was held at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel's Tel Aviv to pay tribute to Bipin, before his body was flown to Nepal for final rites.

Bipin was one of 17 Nepali students studying under the Learn and Earn program in southern Israel when Hamas launched its surprise attack on October 7, 2023.

Ten of the students were killed in the assault, while Bipin was taken hostage. Six other Nepalese students escaped safely during the attack launched by Hamas.

After nearly two years, Hamas recently handed over Bipin’s body to the Israel government and subsequently repatriated his remains to Nepal.

A ceasefire was reached in Gaza on October 10, ending the Israel-Hamas war. All 20 remaining living hostages held by Hamas were released to Israel as part of the first phase of US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan. The mortal remains of several dead hostages are being released by Hamas.

Under the Gaza peace plan, Israel is releasing nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees.

Israel launched the war in Gaza after Hamas attacked Israeli cities on October 7, 2023 killing about 1,200 people. Hamas also took 251 people as hostages. Some of the hostages were released earlier.

Israeli military operations have killed over 66,000 Palestinians since then, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.

