Bihar: Two Little Girls Try To Wake Dead Mother At Madhepura Railway Station

HomeNewsBihar: Two Little Girls Try To Wake Dead Mother At Madhepura Railway Station

The children informed security officials that their father had brought them to the station in an auto and left them there.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 07:58 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a distressing incident, two children aged 2 and 3 were found sitting beside the body of their mother at Madhepura railway station in Bihar on Tuesday morning. Unaware that she had died, the children were reportedly attempting to wake her when personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) noticed them.

According to the GRP, the woman had been left at the station late on Monday night along with her two daughters.

“We found the babies crying while sitting by the woman lying on the RCC bench and when we approached we found the children were crying beside their mother who was already dead,” a GRP official said, adding, “The children told the names of their mother and father as Kajal and Mohammad Murshid respectively, residents of Jitapur village, 14 km from the railway station falling under Murliganj block of the district.”

Children Say Father Left Them

The children informed security officials that their father had brought them to the station in an auto and left them there.

“Since last night we have been waiting for our father but he has not come yet,” they told police.

Suspicious Marks On Neck

GRP inspector Dilip Kumar said preliminary observations indicated possible foul play or suicide.

“The mark around the deceased woman’s neck suggests that she either committed suicide by hanging or was strangled to death with a string. The body was sent to Madhepura district hospital for postmortem and we are waiting for the report,” he said.

He added, “The woman’s identity has been ascertained. The deceased is a resident of Jitapur village just 14 km from Madhepura railway station falling under Murliganj police station area.”

Marital Dispute Angle Under Probe

Police said an investigation has been initiated and a marital dispute is suspected.

“We have started a probe and prima facie it appears to be a case of marital dispute,” a GRP officials said, adding, “One woman from the same village has confirmed the dispute between the wife and husband for over one month and the two have been living separately.”

The deceased woman was also reported to be pregnant.

Children Handed Over To CWC

Both children have been placed in the custody of the Children Welfare Committee (CWC) for care. Further investigation is underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where were the children found with their deceased mother?

The children were found sitting beside their deceased mother at Madhepura railway station in Bihar.

What did the children say about their father?

The children stated their father brought them to the station and left them there, and they were waiting for him to return.

What were the initial findings regarding the mother's death?

Preliminary observations suggested possible foul play or suicide, with marks on her neck indicating strangulation or hanging.

What is the suspected cause of the marital dispute?

Police are investigating a marital dispute as a suspected cause, with one villager confirming a month-long dispute and separation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 07:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
BIHAR Two Little Girls Try To Wake Dead Mother Madhepura Railway Station
