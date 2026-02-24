Bihar: Two Little Girls Try To Wake Dead Mother At Madhepura Railway Station

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a distressing incident, two children aged 2 and 3 were found sitting beside the body of their mother at Madhepura railway station in Bihar on Tuesday morning. Unaware that she had died, the children were reportedly attempting to wake her when personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) noticed them.

According to the GRP, the woman had been left at the station late on Monday night along with her two daughters.

“We found the babies crying while sitting by the woman lying on the RCC bench and when we approached we found the children were crying beside their mother who was already dead,” a GRP official said, adding, “The children told the names of their mother and father as Kajal and Mohammad Murshid respectively, residents of Jitapur village, 14 km from the railway station falling under Murliganj block of the district.”

Children Say Father Left Them

The children informed security officials that their father had brought them to the station in an auto and left them there.

“Since last night we have been waiting for our father but he has not come yet,” they told police.

Suspicious Marks On Neck

GRP inspector Dilip Kumar said preliminary observations indicated possible foul play or suicide.

“The mark around the deceased woman’s neck suggests that she either committed suicide by hanging or was strangled to death with a string. The body was sent to Madhepura district hospital for postmortem and we are waiting for the report,” he said.

He added, “The woman’s identity has been ascertained. The deceased is a resident of Jitapur village just 14 km from Madhepura railway station falling under Murliganj police station area.”

Marital Dispute Angle Under Probe

Police said an investigation has been initiated and a marital dispute is suspected.

“We have started a probe and prima facie it appears to be a case of marital dispute,” a GRP officials said, adding, “One woman from the same village has confirmed the dispute between the wife and husband for over one month and the two have been living separately.”

The deceased woman was also reported to be pregnant.

Children Handed Over To CWC

Both children have been placed in the custody of the Children Welfare Committee (CWC) for care. Further investigation is underway.