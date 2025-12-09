The Nitish Kumar–led Bihar government has issued a major update for teachers across the state. Teachers will now receive their salaries on time every month, with the payment date fixed as the 1st of every month. The Education Department released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this new system on Monday, December 8, 2025.

Letters Sent to DEOs and DPOs

The department confirmed that Sanskrit and Madarsa teachers, as well as night guards who are paid through the state treasury, will also receive their salaries on the 1st. Primary Education Director Sahila has issued formal instructions to all District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Programme Officers (DPOs).

Salary Processing Timeline Detailed in SOP

According to the SOP, Block Education Officers must submit the attendance records of regular teachers (under old pay scales) to the District Education Office between the 20th and 25th of each month.

The District Programme Officer (Establishment) will prepare salary bills by the 25th and forward them to the treasury on the 26th.

The treasury will approve them by the 30th, and the salary will be credited to teachers’ accounts on the 1st.

The same timeline applies to government-appointed teachers paid through the state treasury. Their salary bills must be prepared by the 25th, sent to the treasury on the 26th, approved by the 30th, and credited on the 1st. District offices will prepare bank advice between the 26th and 29th, to be sent to banks by the 30th.

New SOP to Bring Transparency

For teachers paid through Samagra Shiksha funds, attendance records will be submitted between the 20th and 22nd. Salary advice will be prepared between the 25th and 28th and sent to banks by the 29th. Salaries will be credited on the 1st of each month.

A similar process will apply to minority, Madarsa and Sanskrit school teachers, as well as night guards paid through the state treasury. According to the Education Department, this new SOP will make the salary disbursement process more transparent and time bound.