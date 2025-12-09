Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsBihar Teacher Salary: Nitish Government Announces Major Relief, Salaries To Be Credited On the 1st Of Every Month

Bihar Teacher Salary: Nitish Government Announces Major Relief, Salaries To Be Credited On the 1st Of Every Month

Bihar govt sets a fixed payday: all teachers will now receive their monthly salary on the 1st under a new SOP.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Nitish Kumar–led Bihar government has issued a major update for teachers across the state. Teachers will now receive their salaries on time every month, with the payment date fixed as the 1st of every month. The Education Department released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this new system on Monday, December 8, 2025. 

Letters Sent to DEOs and DPOs 

The department confirmed that Sanskrit and Madarsa teachers, as well as night guards who are paid through the state treasury, will also receive their salaries on the 1st. Primary Education Director Sahila has issued formal instructions to all District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Programme Officers (DPOs). 

Salary Processing Timeline Detailed in SOP 

According to the SOP, Block Education Officers must submit the attendance records of regular teachers (under old pay scales) to the District Education Office between the 20th and 25th of each month. 

The District Programme Officer (Establishment) will prepare salary bills by the 25th and forward them to the treasury on the 26th. 

The treasury will approve them by the 30th, and the salary will be credited to teachers’ accounts on the 1st. 

The same timeline applies to government-appointed teachers paid through the state treasury. Their salary bills must be prepared by the 25th, sent to the treasury on the 26th, approved by the 30th, and credited on the 1st. District offices will prepare bank advice between the 26th and 29th, to be sent to banks by the 30th. 

New SOP to Bring Transparency 

For teachers paid through Samagra Shiksha funds, attendance records will be submitted between the 20th and 22nd. Salary advice will be prepared between the 25th and 28th and sent to banks by the 29th. Salaries will be credited on the 1st of each month. 

A similar process will apply to minority, Madarsa and Sanskrit school teachers, as well as night guards paid through the state treasury. According to the Education Department, this new SOP will make the salary disbursement process more transparent and time bound. 

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Bihar Teacher News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Amid Crisis; 110 Daily Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
World
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
India
IMD Issues Cold Wave, Dense Fog Warning; Minimum Temp To Drop In Delhi From This Day
IMD Issues Cold Wave, Dense Fog Warning; Minimum Temp To Drop In Delhi From This Day
Advertisement

Videos

UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
SIR Debate: Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh Demands Deep Electoral Reforms in Parliament
Mirzapur Shock: Girl Attacked With Blade After Opposing Religious Conversion, Tension in Area
Breaking: 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, Tsunami Alert Issued Along Coastal Regions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget