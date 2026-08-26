Bihar Paper Leak Row: Rahul Gandhi, NSUI Target Govt Over Police Action Against Students

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday criticised the Bihar government over the ongoing controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, accusing the authorities of using police action against protesting students instead of addressing their concerns.

Rahul Gandhi Questions Police Action

Rahul Gandhi said students in Bihar were seeking answers over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, allegations of paper leaks, the examination process and delays.

बिहार के छात्रों का सवाल बहुत सीधा है - भर्ती परीक्षाओं में गड़बड़ी क्यों? पेपर लीक के आरोपों पर कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं? और युवाओं के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ कब तक?



BPSC की परीक्षाओं का विवाद आज का नहीं है। छात्र लंबे समय से भर्ती प्रक्रिया, परीक्षा पैटर्न, देरी और पारदर्शिता को लेकर… https://t.co/RwZPlxJHxB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 26, 2026

“The students of Bihar have a very straightforward question - why the irregularities in recruitment exams? Why no action on allegations of paper leaks? And how long will this tampering with the future of the youth continue?” Gandhi said in a post on X.

He said the controversy surrounding BPSC examinations was not new and claimed that students had been protesting for a long time over the recruitment process, exam pattern, delays and transparency.

According to Gandhi, instead of addressing the students' questions, the government was using batons and water cannons and taking protesters into custody.

“In Siwan, there was even firing with an AK 47 on protesters,” he said.

‘Questions Don't Stop With Batons’

Gandhi alleged that the police action reflected the mindset of the BJP government in Bihar, which he accused of using the police to avoid accountability.

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“This is not just a question of police action. This is a question of the mindset of that BJP government, which has no answers - and that's why it's turning the police into a weapon to evade accountability,” he said.

Gandhi said the government should understand that using force would not stop students from raising their concerns.

“The BJP government should understand this - questions don't stop with batons. You can't snatch away someone's future by instilling fear,” he said.

He added that students would continue to demand answers and accountability.

“The students of Bihar will keep asking questions. And now, it's not just answers they want - they demand accountability,” Gandhi said.

NSUI Accuses Police Of Targeting Students

NSUI also attacked the authorities over the detention of protesting students, alleging that the police were taking action against students while those allegedly responsible for paper leaks remained out of their reach.

“Even the five-year-old toddlers of this country have stood up against these thieves. 🔥

And the thieves' police is taking them into custody,

but the real paper thieves are still out of the police's grasp today.

Shameful! 🚨” NSUI said in a post on X.

The two posts come amid the ongoing controversy over BPSC examinations and student protests in Bihar, with the Congress and its student wing demanding accountability over alleged irregularities and paper leaks.