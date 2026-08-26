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English NewsNewsBihar Paper Leak Row: Rahul Gandhi, NSUI Target Govt Over Police Action Against Students

Bihar Paper Leak Row: Rahul Gandhi, NSUI Target Govt Over Police Action Against Students

Rahul Gandhi said students in Bihar were seeking answers over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, allegations of paper leaks, the examination process and delays.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Bihar government over recruitment exam irregularities.
  • Gandhi questioned exam irregularities, paper leaks, and police force on students.
  • NSUI condemned police targeting students, actual paper thieves remain free.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday criticised the Bihar government over the ongoing controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, accusing the authorities of using police action against protesting students instead of addressing their concerns.

Rahul Gandhi Questions Police Action

Rahul Gandhi said students in Bihar were seeking answers over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, allegations of paper leaks, the examination process and delays.

“The students of Bihar have a very straightforward question - why the irregularities in recruitment exams? Why no action on allegations of paper leaks? And how long will this tampering with the future of the youth continue?” Gandhi said in a post on X.

He said the controversy surrounding BPSC examinations was not new and claimed that students had been protesting for a long time over the recruitment process, exam pattern, delays and transparency.

According to Gandhi, instead of addressing the students' questions, the government was using batons and water cannons and taking protesters into custody.

“In Siwan, there was even firing with an AK 47 on protesters,” he said.

‘Questions Don't Stop With Batons’

Gandhi alleged that the police action reflected the mindset of the BJP government in Bihar, which he accused of using the police to avoid accountability.

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“This is not just a question of police action. This is a question of the mindset of that BJP government, which has no answers - and that's why it's turning the police into a weapon to evade accountability,” he said.

Gandhi said the government should understand that using force would not stop students from raising their concerns.

“The BJP government should understand this - questions don't stop with batons. You can't snatch away someone's future by instilling fear,” he said.

He added that students would continue to demand answers and accountability.

“The students of Bihar will keep asking questions. And now, it's not just answers they want - they demand accountability,” Gandhi said.

NSUI Accuses Police Of Targeting Students

NSUI also attacked the authorities over the detention of protesting students, alleging that the police were taking action against students while those allegedly responsible for paper leaks remained out of their reach.

“Even the five-year-old toddlers of this country have stood up against these thieves. 🔥

And the thieves' police is taking them into custody,

but the real paper thieves are still out of the police's grasp today.

Shameful! 🚨” NSUI said in a post on X.

The two posts come amid the ongoing controversy over BPSC examinations and student protests in Bihar, with the Congress and its student wing demanding accountability over alleged irregularities and paper leaks.

Before You Go

UP Politics: SP Announces ₹40,000 Annual Aid for Women

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary criticism Rahul Gandhi and NSUI have against the Bihar government?

They criticize the Bihar government for alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and for using police action against protesting students. They argue the government is not addressing students' concerns.

What issues are students in Bihar protesting regarding recruitment examinations?

Students are demanding answers about alleged irregularities, paper leaks, the examination process, and delays. Rahul Gandhi noted that this controversy surrounding BPSC examinations is not new.

How has the Bihar government allegedly responded to student protests, according to Rahul Gandhi?

Rahul Gandhi claims the government has used batons, water cannons, and taken protesters into custody. He also alleged there was firing with an AK 47 on protesters in Siwan.

What is NSUI's view on the police's involvement in the student protests?

NSUI accuses the police of targeting and taking protesting students into custody. They claim the 'real paper thieves' responsible for leaks are still out of the police's grasp.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Police Action NSUI : Rahul Gandhi NSUI Targets Govt Over Police Action Against Students Police Action Against Students
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