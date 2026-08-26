They criticize the Bihar government for alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and for using police action against protesting students. They argue the government is not addressing students' concerns.
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Bihar Paper Leak Row: Rahul Gandhi, NSUI Target Govt Over Police Action Against Students
Rahul Gandhi said students in Bihar were seeking answers over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, allegations of paper leaks, the examination process and delays.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Bihar government over recruitment exam irregularities.
- Gandhi questioned exam irregularities, paper leaks, and police force on students.
- NSUI condemned police targeting students, actual paper thieves remain free.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the primary criticism Rahul Gandhi and NSUI have against the Bihar government?
What issues are students in Bihar protesting regarding recruitment examinations?
Students are demanding answers about alleged irregularities, paper leaks, the examination process, and delays. Rahul Gandhi noted that this controversy surrounding BPSC examinations is not new.
How has the Bihar government allegedly responded to student protests, according to Rahul Gandhi?
Rahul Gandhi claims the government has used batons, water cannons, and taken protesters into custody. He also alleged there was firing with an AK 47 on protesters in Siwan.
What is NSUI's view on the police's involvement in the student protests?
NSUI accuses the police of targeting and taking protesting students into custody. They claim the 'real paper thieves' responsible for leaks are still out of the police's grasp.
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