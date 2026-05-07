Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Portfolio List Out, Nishant Kumar Gets Health Ministry

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar cabinet expanded, 35 ministers allocated portfolios.

Chief Minister kept key departments, others assigned portfolios.

Senior leaders retained crucial posts; new faces received responsibilities.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday expanded his cabinet and allocated portfolios to 35 ministers. Several senior leaders retained crucial departments, while new faces were handed significant responsibilities across finance, education, health, rural development and urban affairs. The expanded cabinet reflects a balance between alliance partners, experienced ministers and caste representation, with the government aiming to strengthen governance and accelerate development projects across Bihar.

Key Portfolios

According to the official notification, Samrat Choudhary retained the General Administration, Home, Cabinet Secretariat, Vigilance, Election and Civil Aviation departments along with all ministries not allocated to others.

Senior minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was assigned the Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs departments, while Bijendra Prasad Yadav received Finance and Commercial Taxes.

Shravan Kumar was allocated Rural Development and Information & Public Relations, whereas Mithilesh Tiwari took charge of the Education Department.

Among the prominent appointments, Nishant Kumar, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was given charge of the Health Department.

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Ministry Allocation

Major portfolio allocations include:

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary-Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs

Bijendra Prasad Yadav -Finance, Commercial Taxes

Shravan Kumar-Rural Development, Information & Public Relations

Vijay Kumar Sinha-Agriculture

Dilip Kumar Jaiswal-Revenue and Land Reforms

Nishant Kumar-Health

Leshi Singh-Building Construction

Nitish Mishra-Urban Development and Housing, IT

Damodar Rawat-Transport

Sanjay Singh Tiger-Higher Education, Law

Ashok Chaudhary-Food and Consumer Protection

Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha-Planning and Development

Arun Shankar Prasad-Labour Resources, Skill Development and Employment

Madan Sahni-Excise and Registration

Santosh Kumar Suman-Minor Water Resources

Rema Nishad-Backward and Extremely Backward Welfare

Ratnesh Sada-Disaster Management

Kumar Shailendra-Road Construction

Sheela Kumari-Science and Technology, Technical Education

Kedar Prasad Gupta-Tourism

Shreyasi Singh-Industries and Sports

Jama Khan-Minority Welfare

Nand Kishore Ram-Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources

Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal-Energy

Pramod Kumar-Mines and Geology, Art and Culture

Sweta Gupta-Social Welfare

Mithilesh Tiwari-Education

Ramchandra Prasad-Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Sanjay Kumar Singh-Public Health Engineering

Sanjay Kumar-Sugarcane Industry

Deepak Prakash-Panchayati Raj

The cabinet expansion is being viewed as a key political exercise by the Samrat Choudhary-led government to strengthen administrative control while maintaining social and alliance balance within the ruling coalition.

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