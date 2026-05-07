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HomeNewsBihar Cabinet Expansion: Portfolio List Out, Nishant Kumar Gets Health Ministry

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Portfolio List Out, Nishant Kumar Gets Health Ministry

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary expanded his cabinet and allocated portfolios to 35 ministers in a major administrative reshuffle.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 May 2026 08:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bihar cabinet expanded, 35 ministers allocated portfolios.
  • Chief Minister kept key departments, others assigned portfolios.
  • Senior leaders retained crucial posts; new faces received responsibilities.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday expanded his cabinet and allocated portfolios to 35 ministers. Several senior leaders retained crucial departments, while new faces were handed significant responsibilities across finance, education, health, rural development and urban affairs. The expanded cabinet reflects a balance between alliance partners, experienced ministers and caste representation, with the government aiming to strengthen governance and accelerate development projects across Bihar.

Key Portfolios

According to the official notification, Samrat Choudhary retained the General Administration, Home, Cabinet Secretariat, Vigilance, Election and Civil Aviation departments along with all ministries not allocated to others.

Senior minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was assigned the Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs departments, while Bijendra Prasad Yadav received Finance and Commercial Taxes.

Shravan Kumar was allocated Rural Development and Information & Public Relations, whereas Mithilesh Tiwari took charge of the Education Department.

Among the prominent appointments, Nishant Kumar, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was given charge of the Health Department.

Also Read: Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar's Son Among Key Faces Inducted In Bihar NDA Govt

Ministry Allocation

Major portfolio allocations include:

  • Vijay Kumar Chaudhary-Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs
  • Bijendra Prasad Yadav -Finance, Commercial Taxes
  • Shravan Kumar-Rural Development, Information & Public Relations
  • Vijay Kumar Sinha-Agriculture
  • Dilip Kumar Jaiswal-Revenue and Land Reforms
  • Nishant Kumar-Health
  • Leshi Singh-Building Construction
  • Nitish Mishra-Urban Development and Housing, IT
  • Damodar Rawat-Transport
  • Sanjay Singh Tiger-Higher Education, Law
  • Ashok Chaudhary-Food and Consumer Protection
  • Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha-Planning and Development
  • Arun Shankar Prasad-Labour Resources, Skill Development and Employment
  • Madan Sahni-Excise and Registration
  • Santosh Kumar Suman-Minor Water Resources
  • Rema Nishad-Backward and Extremely Backward Welfare
  • Ratnesh Sada-Disaster Management
  • Kumar Shailendra-Road Construction
  • Sheela Kumari-Science and Technology, Technical Education
  • Kedar Prasad Gupta-Tourism
  • Shreyasi Singh-Industries and Sports
  • Jama Khan-Minority Welfare
  • Nand Kishore Ram-Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources
  • Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal-Energy
  • Pramod Kumar-Mines and Geology, Art and Culture
  • Sweta Gupta-Social Welfare
  • Mithilesh Tiwari-Education
  • Ramchandra Prasad-Environment, Forest and Climate Change
  • Sanjay Kumar Singh-Public Health Engineering
  • Sanjay Kumar-Sugarcane Industry
  • Deepak Prakash-Panchayati Raj

The cabinet expansion is being viewed as a key political exercise by the Samrat Choudhary-led government to strengthen administrative control while maintaining social and alliance balance within the ruling coalition.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: Vijay Meets Governor Again, Renews Claim, Offers Floor Test To Prove Majority

Before You Go

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 08:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Cabinet Expansion Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Nishant Kuamr
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