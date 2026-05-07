Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Portfolio List Out, Nishant Kumar Gets Health Ministry
Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary expanded his cabinet and allocated portfolios to 35 ministers in a major administrative reshuffle.
- Bihar cabinet expanded, 35 ministers allocated portfolios.
- Chief Minister kept key departments, others assigned portfolios.
- Senior leaders retained crucial posts; new faces received responsibilities.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday expanded his cabinet and allocated portfolios to 35 ministers. Several senior leaders retained crucial departments, while new faces were handed significant responsibilities across finance, education, health, rural development and urban affairs. The expanded cabinet reflects a balance between alliance partners, experienced ministers and caste representation, with the government aiming to strengthen governance and accelerate development projects across Bihar.
Key Portfolios
According to the official notification, Samrat Choudhary retained the General Administration, Home, Cabinet Secretariat, Vigilance, Election and Civil Aviation departments along with all ministries not allocated to others.
Senior minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was assigned the Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs departments, while Bijendra Prasad Yadav received Finance and Commercial Taxes.
Shravan Kumar was allocated Rural Development and Information & Public Relations, whereas Mithilesh Tiwari took charge of the Education Department.
Among the prominent appointments, Nishant Kumar, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was given charge of the Health Department.
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Ministry Allocation
Major portfolio allocations include:
- Vijay Kumar Chaudhary-Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs
- Bijendra Prasad Yadav -Finance, Commercial Taxes
- Shravan Kumar-Rural Development, Information & Public Relations
- Vijay Kumar Sinha-Agriculture
- Dilip Kumar Jaiswal-Revenue and Land Reforms
- Nishant Kumar-Health
- Leshi Singh-Building Construction
- Nitish Mishra-Urban Development and Housing, IT
- Damodar Rawat-Transport
- Sanjay Singh Tiger-Higher Education, Law
- Ashok Chaudhary-Food and Consumer Protection
- Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha-Planning and Development
- Arun Shankar Prasad-Labour Resources, Skill Development and Employment
- Madan Sahni-Excise and Registration
- Santosh Kumar Suman-Minor Water Resources
- Rema Nishad-Backward and Extremely Backward Welfare
- Ratnesh Sada-Disaster Management
- Kumar Shailendra-Road Construction
- Sheela Kumari-Science and Technology, Technical Education
- Kedar Prasad Gupta-Tourism
- Shreyasi Singh-Industries and Sports
- Jama Khan-Minority Welfare
- Nand Kishore Ram-Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources
- Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal-Energy
- Pramod Kumar-Mines and Geology, Art and Culture
- Sweta Gupta-Social Welfare
- Mithilesh Tiwari-Education
- Ramchandra Prasad-Environment, Forest and Climate Change
- Sanjay Kumar Singh-Public Health Engineering
- Sanjay Kumar-Sugarcane Industry
- Deepak Prakash-Panchayati Raj
The cabinet expansion is being viewed as a key political exercise by the Samrat Choudhary-led government to strengthen administrative control while maintaining social and alliance balance within the ruling coalition.
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