Nishant Kumar Likely To Join Bihar Cabinet; Several Names In Race For Ministerial Berths

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Speculation rises over Nishant Kumar's potential cabinet induction.

JDU leaders actively persuading Nishant Kumar to join.

Cabinet expansion likely includes experienced and new faces.

With the expansion of the Samrat cabinet scheduled for tomorrow in Patna, speculation surrounding the possible induction of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, has once again intensified. According to JDU sources, senior party leaders are making fresh efforts to persuade Nishant to formally join the cabinet. Family members of Nitish Kumar are also reportedly trying to convince him to take up an active political role. The discussions have gained momentum after Nishant became increasingly visible within the party following the Sadbhav Yatra, sparking strong indications that he may finally agree to enter electoral politics through a ministerial berth.

Focus On Nishant

Sources within the JD (U) claim that Nishant Kumar has become fully active in party affairs in recent months. His growing participation in organisational programmes has fuelled speculation that the leadership wants to project him as a prominent young face ahead of future political challenges in Bihar.

Party insiders suggest that if Nishant gives his consent, he could be among those taking oath during the cabinet expansion ceremony at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday. However, no official confirmation has yet been issued by either the JDU leadership or the Chief Minister’s Office.

Also Read: Bihar Cabinet Expansion Likely On May 7, PM Modi May Attend Swearing-In Ceremony: Sources

Cabinet Expansion Plans

The cabinet reshuffle is expected to feature a mix of experienced leaders and a handful of new entrants. According to sources, several ministers who were part of the Nitish Kumar cabinet in November 2025 are likely to retain their positions.

From the BJP quota, senior leaders such as Vijay Kumar Sinha, Mangal Pandey, Dilip Jaiswal and Ramkripal Yadav are among the names being discussed. BJP may also introduce two to three new faces, including Sanjeev Chaurasia, Nitish Mishra and Manoj Sharma.

List Of Likely Ministers From JDU Quota

Nishant Kumar

Shravan Kumar

Ashok Choudhary

Leshi Singh

Madan Sahni

Jama Khan

Sunil Kumar

Sheila Mandal

Ratnesh Sada

Bulo Mandal

Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha

Damodar Rawat

Sources further indicate that the party could give representation to a younger leader associated with “Team Nishant”.

Leaders from alliance partners are also expected to be accommodated. Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Santosh Suman is likely to secure a berth, while RLMP may field either Deepak Prakash or Snehlata Kushwaha for ministerial representation.

Also Read: BJP, JDU Finalise Candidates For Bihar MLC By-Polls; Spotlight On Nitish Kumar’s Vacant Seat