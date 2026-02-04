Bhopal Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide, Family Links Death To Free Fire Game Addiction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Addiction to mobile gaming claimed the life of an innocent child in Bhopal. Fourteen-year-old Ansh Sahu, a Class 8 student, died by suicide at his home. His parents had gone out to attend a terahvi ceremony. When they returned, they found their only son hanging in his room. The sudden loss has shattered the family. Police say no suicide note was found at the scene. A mobile phone was recovered from the room.

Family members told police that Ansh was addicted to playing the Free Fire game and was under pressure to complete in-game tasks.

Free Fire Game Addiction & Child Suicide Case In Bhopal

According to the family, Ansh spent long hours playing online games, especially Free Fire. Over time, his gaming habit turned into an addiction.

The family also told police that a financial loss of around Rs 28,000 had occurred due to in-game activities. They believe Ansh was under stress because of tasks or challenges linked to the game.

Police have confirmed that no suicide note was recovered. The mobile phone found in the room is being examined to understand Ansh’s online activity, chat history, and game usage.

Investigators are also checking whether the case has any connection to the so-called Blue Whale game, which has been linked to self-harm claims in the past.

At this stage, the exact reason behind the suicide is still not clear. Police officials say it is too early to reach a final conclusion. Statements of family members are being recorded, and digital evidence is being analysed carefully.

Mobile Gaming Addiction In Children Raises Serious Concern

This tragic incident has once again raised serious questions about mobile gaming addiction among children and teenagers. Easy access to smartphones, online games, and in-app purchases can expose young minds to pressure, stress, and unhealthy competition.

Experts often warn that children may struggle to separate games from real life. When gaming becomes an obsession, it can affect sleep, studies, behaviour, and mental health.

Parents are advised to monitor screen time, talk openly with their children, and watch for signs of stress or withdrawal.

The investigation is being handled by the Piplani police station. Officials say all angles are being examined before drawing conclusions. Meanwhile, the death of Ansh Sahu has left the local community in shock and grief.