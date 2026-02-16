Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Against the powerful spiritual backdrop of Mahashivratri, a new chapter in national recognition unfolded at the Isha Yoga Center. Sadhguru, Founder of Isha Foundation, joined Union Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh to present the inaugural Bhavya Bharat Bhushan Awards, an initiative created to honour individuals whose work has left a lasting imprint on India’s progress.

The ceremony, witnessed by tens of thousands in attendance and millions more watching globally, blended devotion with national pride, spotlighting figures whose contributions span science, culture, sports and defence.

“A nation is not just land, a nation is its people. Only when people are truly inspired and committed can we build a great nation, a Bhavya Bharat,” Sadhguru said, encapsulating the ethos of the initiative.

Honouring Excellence Across Fields

Instituted for the first time, the Bhavya Bharat Bhushan Awards aim to recognise outstanding individuals across diverse sectors including science and technology, arts and literature, sports, community welfare, culture and corporate leadership.

Among the distinguished recipients were Shri Nambi Narayan and Shri Kiran Kumar for their pioneering contributions to India’s scientific and technological advancement. In the arts, Smt. Alarmel Valli was recognised for her dedication to classical dance traditions, while Smt. N. Rajam was honoured for her profound influence on Indian classical music. Historian Shri Vikram Sampath received acclaim for his work in preserving and interpreting India’s historical narratives. In sports, badminton champion Smt. Saina Nehwal was celebrated for elevating India’s presence on the global stage.

A Special Tribute To Operation Sindoor

The ceremony also paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces for their service in Operation Sindoor. Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Indian Air Force), Lt. Gen. AVS Rathee (Indian Army), and Vice Admiral R.V. Gokhale (Indian Navy) were recognised for their leadership and commitment.

This category highlighted not only operational precision but also the armed forces’ humanitarian responsibilities, a dual role that continues to define their service to the nation.

Spiritual Inspiration Meets National Service

As chants and celebrations filled the night, the awards underscored a larger message: nation-building begins within. The fusion of spiritual energy and civic honour created a powerful reminder that progress stems from inspired individuals.

By celebrating achievers from varied walks of life, the Bhavya Bharat Bhushan Awards seek to spotlight examples of dedication and vision, individuals who embody the spirit of a “Bhavya Bharat” in action.