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English NewsNewsBhagwant Mann Stopped At Indian Airport For 3 Hours, AAP Claims During Paris Visit; Says ‘Centre’s Arrogance Must End’

Bhagwant Mann Stopped At Indian Airport For 3 Hours, AAP Claims During Paris Visit; Says ‘Centre’s Arrogance Must End’

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed Bhagwant Mann was stopped at an Indian airport for three hours during his Paris visit. The BJP questioned the trip’s purpose and expenses.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 10:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AAP alleged CM Mann faced three-hour airport detention.
  • CM Mann launched Punjab products at SIAL Paris.
  • BJP questioned Mann's Paris trip amid Punjab's crises.
  • Opposition questioned trip's purpose, expenses, wife's presence.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was stopped at an Indian airport for around three hours during his visit to Paris, France.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj said, “Mann Saab stopped at Indian Airport for around 3 hours.”

Bharadwaj said Mann had travelled to Paris to launch Punjab’s products at an international food exhibition, despite having challenged the Centre over its reported refusal to grant him a no-objection certificate (NOC).

“This arrogance of Centre must end. Even Ravan’s arrogance ended on Dussehra,” Bharadwaj said.

Mann Launches Punjab Products At SIAL Paris

Mann on Sunday inaugurated the MARKFED stall at the Salon International de l’Alimentation (SIAL) Paris 2026 and launched two new products under the cooperative body’s SOHNA brand.

“It is a matter of great pride for the farmers and cooperative institutions of Punjab. Today, we inaugurated the MARKFED stall at the ongoing international food exhibition ‘SIAL Paris’ and launched two new products under our ‘SOHNA’ brand,” Mann said.

BJP Questions Purpose Of Mann’s France Visit

Mann’s visit to France has triggered a political controversy, with opposition leaders questioning his decision to travel abroad while Punjab faces concerns over drug abuse and law and order.

BJP MP Tarun Chugh accused the AAP-led Punjab government of failing to tackle the drug menace and alleged that the state’s youth were losing their lives to addiction. He also claimed that law and order had deteriorated, citing grenade attacks on police stations and concerns over the safety of police personnel.

Chugh questioned why Mann’s wife was accompanying him if the trip was an official state visit, alleging that the tour was being used to celebrate the Chief Minister’s birthday.

Ravneet Singh Bittu Seeks Details Of Trip Expenses

Former Union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu also questioned the purpose and funding of Mann’s Paris visit.

In a post on X, Bittu asked whether the trip was an official visit or a birthday vacation and sought details of the expenses incurred on the travel and stay of Mann’s wife.

He also questioned the need for the Chief Minister to travel to Paris when the reported invitation was for MARKFED to participate in SIAL.

“Punjab’s treasury is not a family holiday fund! Bhagwant Mann must disclose the purpose, expenses and official invitation. Punjab deserves answers, not excuses,” Bittu said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann delayed during his recent trip to Paris?

Yes, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Bhagwant Mann was stopped at an Indian airport for about three hours during his visit to Paris.

What was the stated purpose of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's visit to Paris?

AAP stated Bhagwant Mann went to Paris to launch Punjab's products at the SIAL international food exhibition. He inaugurated the MARKFED stall and launched two new

Why did Bhagwant Mann's visit to France cause political controversy?

Opposition leaders questioned Mann's trip due to Punjab's drug abuse and law and order concerns. BJP MP Tarun Chugh alleged the trip might be for his birthday, not official business.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 10:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Paris Bhagwant Mann Saurabh Bharadwaj AAP
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