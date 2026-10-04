‘Beti Bachao Delhi Police Se’: Dipke Alleges Neha Bora, Journalist Rosy Detained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AISA president allegedly detained without female officer, whereabouts unknown.

Three journalists alleged police harassment during protest; inquiry initiated.

CJP delegation demanded meeting with police on journalist harassment allegations.

AISA has alleged that its president Neha Bora was detained by Delhi Police in an unauthorised vehicle without a female constable, claiming that her whereabouts were unknown. Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijit Dipke also alleged that Bora and Rosy were detained for raising their voices during the protest. Referring to Rosy’s earlier allegation against ACP Vivek Bhagat, Dipke claimed she was allegedly molested by the officer and questioned why police had detained her instead of taking action over the allegation.

🚨SOS🚨 AISA President Neha Bora has been picked up by Delhi Police in an unauthorised vehicle, WITHOUT A SINGLE FEMALE CONSTABLE! WE DO NOT KNOW WHERE THEY ARE TAKING THEM! THEIR WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN! @DelhiPolice has crossed EVERY LIMIT! October 4, 2026

Beti Bachao Delhi Police se! — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 4, 2026

3 Female Journalists Allege Harassment

Three women journalists have alleged sexual harassment by Delhi Police personnel during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on October 3. One journalist alleged that an ACP sexually assaulted her after she questioned the absence of women officers during protesters’ detention.

The New Delhi district police said it received complaints from all three journalists and transferred them to the Crime Branch for a fair and impartial inquiry. The Press Council of India has also urged police to act swiftly and ensure journalists can work safely and without intimidation.

Also Read: 3 Women Journalists Allege Sexual Harassment By Police During Delhi Protest

CJP Seeks Senior Police Meeting

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said a delegation, including Ratna Singh, Brinda Karat, Aishe Ghosh and Rishabh Ranjan, was at Parliament Street Police Station with the journalist and had sought a meeting with a senior police officer. Das alleged that police were initially refusing to meet the complainant and said the delegation would remain at the station until access was granted.

He said the group had given officials a few minutes to respond and warned they would enter the station if they continued to be denied access.

The Crime Branch will examine the complaints and record statements from the complainants, police personnel and others concerned.

Also Read: CJP's Saurav Das Reaches Parliament Street Police Station, Climbs Barricade; Makes Big Demand