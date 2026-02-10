Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live Deep Dive: Bengaluru’s reputation as a traffic-choked metropolis has now been matched by another unwanted distinction—it runs the most expensive metro service in India. With commuters already reeling from fare increases of up to 71 percent last year, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was set to implement an additional annual hike of around 5 percent from February 9. Following sharp public criticism and growing political pressure, the proposed revision has been put on hold, at least for now.

The pause has not ended the debate. Instead, it has intensified scrutiny of why Namma Metro fares are significantly higher than those in other Indian cities and who should bear responsibility for the decision-making.

Bengaluru Metro Pricing

At the heart of Bengaluru Metro’s pricing lies a challenging financial equation. The steep fare structure stems from recommendations of the first Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), constituted in September 2024. The committee concluded that fare rationalisation was unavoidable if BMRCL was to manage mounting losses, rising costs, and long-term debt obligations.

Metro fares in Bengaluru had remained static since June 2017, even as the network expanded and expenses ballooned. According to the FFC, continuing with outdated fares would have threatened the corporation’s operational sustainability, making higher ticket prices a fiscal necessity rather than a choice.

Operating Costs & Debt Burden Surge

BMRCL’s financial disclosures show a dramatic rise in operating and maintenance expenses. Between 2017–18 and 2023–24, O&M costs climbed by 133 percent, increasing from Rs 262.94 crore to Rs 613.51 crore. Energy bills more than doubled, staff salaries rose nearly 150 percent, outsourced services grew by 85 percent, and repair and maintenance costs increased more than fourfold.

Beyond day-to-day expenses, debt remains a major pressure point. BMRCL is servicing external loans exceeding Rs 13,106 crore along with subordinate debt of Rs 21,521 crore. Annual interest payments are around Rs 128 crore, while principal repayments touch Rs 463 crore. Projections indicate that by 2029–30, total debt servicing could cross Rs 2,700 crore annually, posing a serious challenge to financial stability.

How Bengaluru Metro Compares With Other Cities

Had the February revision gone through, Bengaluru Metro would have cemented its position as India’s most expensive. Even without it, fares are already well above national peers. Delhi Metro, despite operating a far larger 394 km network, caps fares at Rs 64. Mumbai Metro’s maximum fare stands at Rs 80, Hyderabad’s at Rs 69, while Kolkata Metro remains the cheapest with a ceiling of Rs 50.

What Did Karnataka Leaders Say

State leaders have offered differing explanations. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said fare revisions are frozen until a new FFC is formed, adding that factors such as operating costs, inflation, energy prices, staffing expenses and per-unit costs must be reassessed. He has also highlighted that Bengaluru Metro bears expenses like security and GST that are partly absorbed by the Centre in cities such as Delhi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, has argued that fare authority ultimately rests with the Metro Chairperson appointed by the Union government. The conflicting claims have triggered a political blame game, even as commuters continue to question why Bengaluru pays more for public transport than any other Indian city.