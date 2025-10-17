Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An Antwerp court has approved the extradition of fugitive Mehul Choksi to India, ruling that his arrest by Belgian authorities at India’s request was lawful, according to sources familiar with the development. This marks a significant step forward for New Delhi in its efforts to bring him back. However, Choksi retains the right to appeal the decision in a higher court, a senior official said. “This means he may not be returned immediately, but the first and very important stage has been cleared,” the officer added.

Choksi, 65, was arrested by Antwerp police on 11 April following an extradition request from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and has been held in prison for over four months. His repeated attempts to secure bail in Belgian courts have so far been unsuccessful.

India sought Choksi’s extradition under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (destruction of evidence), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 477A (falsification of accounts), and sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act relating to bribery. These offences are recognised under Belgian law under the dual criminality clause of the extradition treaty. India also cited the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime (UNTOC) and the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in its request.

During the proceedings, the CBI team attended Belgian courts at least three times and engaged a private European law firm, presenting evidence of Choksi’s alleged fraud, diversion of funds, and repeated attempts to evade the legal process.

The Indian government assured Belgium that if extradited, Choksi would be held at Barrack No. 12 in Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, which meets the European CPT (Committee for Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment) standards. Facilities will include clean drinking water, adequate food, medical care, access to newspapers and TV, the option of treatment by a private doctor, and no solitary confinement.

Authorities emphasised that Choksi remains an Indian citizen wanted in connection with a fraud exceeding 950 million dollars, and his claim of Antiguan citizenship is disputed. Choksi contends he renounced Indian citizenship on 14 December 2018 after acquiring citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on 16 November 2017.

Indian investigators have provided Belgian prosecutors with documentary evidence regarding six bank frauds allegedly committed by Choksi between 2018 and 2022, involving nearly Rs 13,000 crore. The court is already satisfied that there is a prima facie risk of him fleeing Belgium. The CBI had tracked him to Belgium in July last year before formally requesting his extradition.