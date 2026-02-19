Bangladesh Shuts Airspace To SpiceJet, Indian Flights Diverted To Longer Routes

The government of Tarique Rahman in Bangladesh has barred Indian budget carrier SpiceJet from using its airspace due to pending payment issues. With the airspace unavailable, some flights operating from Kolkata to Guwahati and Imphal are now being diverted through longer routes. This change could impact both flight duration and operational costs.

What SpiceJet Spokesperson Said

A SpiceJet spokesperson said on Thursday (February 19) that the airline is in regular communication with the concerned authorities regarding navigation charges and other operational and procedural matters. Calling these routine industry issues, the spokesperson added that constructive efforts are underway to resolve the matter soon and that scheduled flight services continue to operate in compliance with regulations.

Pending Dues and Passenger Impact

The spokesperson further confirmed that all scheduled flights are running as per norms. At present, passengers have not been directly affected. However, due to the airspace restriction, some flights are being routed through alternative paths. Sources indicate that the move was taken over non-payment of outstanding dues, although the exact nature and amount of the pending payment remain unclear. SpiceJet maintains it is in touch with the relevant authorities.

SpiceJet Shares Slip

Flight tracking data shows that several SpiceJet flights are avoiding Bangladeshi airspace and taking longer routes. Meanwhile, during afternoon trading on the BSE, SpiceJet shares fell by around 1 percent. The airline recently reported a loss of ₹269.27 crore for the December 2025 quarter, attributing it to rising costs and one-time expenses.