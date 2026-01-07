Sheikh Hasina Hails PM Modi, Warns Of Hindu Attacks And Flawed Polls In Bangladesh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has strongly rejected allegations holding her and the Awami League responsible for the death of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, calling such claims baseless and divisive. In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Hasina said that Bangladesh should respond to moments of national loss with dignity rather than political blame, warning that exploiting a death for partisan gain undermines truth and unity.

Hasina Calls For Dignity In Mourning

Khaleda Zia, a three-time prime minister and long-time head of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, died on December 30 after a prolonged illness at the age of 80. While acknowledging their long-standing political rivalry, Hasina described Zia’s death as a “profound loss” to Bangladesh’s political life and extended condolences to her family and party supporters. She said attempts to portray her as responsible for Zia’s death were “categorically untrue” and reflected a disturbing tendency to replace facts with accusations.

BNP leaders have alleged that Zia’s health deteriorated during her imprisonment due to inadequate medical care. However, former Awami League ministers have countered these claims, stating that Hasina’s government ensured advanced treatment, including the involvement of foreign doctors and access to leading hospitals. According to them, Zia received extensive medical support and was kept at home under supervision rather than in a prison cell, underscoring what they described as a humanitarian approach despite political hostility.

India Ties & Democratic Principles Highlighted

Hasina also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for their support, describing India as Bangladesh’s closest neighbour and strategic partner. She said New Delhi was right to emphasise democratic values, minority protection and regional stability, adding that a stable, democratic Bangladesh was in the interests of both countries.

Minority Violence And Interim Government Criticised

Launching a sharp attack on the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus, Hasina accused it of allowing extremist groups to operate with impunity. She said the escalating violence against Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and other minorities was the result of state failure and political appeasement of fundamentalist forces.

Elections And Fears Of Polarisation

Raising concerns ahead of Bangladesh’s February 12 elections, Hasina alleged widespread intimidation, suppression of dissent and a lack of media freedom. She claimed that banning the Awami League and restricting opposition candidates amounted to an assault on democracy, warning that the country’s future could not be built on exclusion, fear and deepening political polarisation.