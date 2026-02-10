Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsBabri Masjid Won’t Be Rebuilt ‘Till Qayamat’: CM Yogi Adityanath Rules Out Reconstruction

Babri Masjid Won’t Be Rebuilt ‘Till Qayamat’: CM Yogi Adityanath Rules Out Reconstruction

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 04:05 PM (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the Babri Masjid will never be rebuilt, asserting that it will not happen “till Qayamat.”

He added that those waiting for its reconstruction are clinging to false hopes, using sharp language to underline what he called the finality of the issue.

Related Video

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Babri Masjid Won’t Be Rebuilt ‘Till Qayamat’: CM Yogi Adityanath Rules Out Reconstruction
Babri Masjid Won’t Be Rebuilt ‘Till Qayamat’: CM Yogi Adityanath Rules Out Reconstruction
India
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
India
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Not A Single Page Of Proof’: Gaurav Gogoi Rejects CM Himanta’s ‘Pakistani Links’ Claim
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Not A Single Page Of Proof’: Gaurav Gogoi Rejects CM Himanta’s ‘Pakistani Links’ Claim
Cities
Three Wives, Religious Conversion, And Mysterious Death: New Details In Ghaziabad Sisters' Suicide
Three Wives, Religious Conversion, And Mysterious Death: New Details In Ghaziabad Sisters' Suicide
Advertisement

Videos

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Political Row: Government and Opposition Clash Over Limits of Protest in Lok Sabha
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Shivam Mishra’s Father to Be Questioned
Breaking News: Violence Erupts Again in Manipur’s Ukhrul District
Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget