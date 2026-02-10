Explorer
Babri Masjid Won’t Be Rebuilt ‘Till Qayamat’: CM Yogi Adityanath Rules Out Reconstruction
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the Babri Masjid will never be rebuilt, asserting that it will not happen “till Qayamat.”
He added that those waiting for its reconstruction are clinging to false hopes, using sharp language to underline what he called the finality of the issue.
