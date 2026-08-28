B Nagendra In Tears, Quits Karnataka Cabinet Amid Valmiki Corporation Allegations
Karnataka Minister B Nagendra resigned amid BJP pressure over alleged Rs 89-crore Valmiki Corporation irregularities. He had quit in 2024 over the row and was re-inducted earlier this month.
Congress leader B Nagendra broke down on Friday evening as he announced his resignation from the Karnataka Cabinet, once again finding himself under pressure over corruption allegations linked to the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.
Nagendra had resigned from the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet in June 2024 after the controversy first erupted. He returned to the government on August 3, after DK Shivakumar replaced Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister, and was assigned the Planning and Statistics portfolio.
Also Read: 320 Indians Still Untraceable After Nepal Floods: MEA Gives Update
At the Press Conference, the minister said, "I am submitting my resignation to CM today to ensure party does not face any embarrassment."
VIDEO | Bengaluru: "I am submitting my resignation to CM today to ensure party does not face any embarrassment", says Karnataka Minister Nagendra. pic.twitter.com/3ysOZovm5v— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2026
The resignation came amid sustained attacks from the main Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has continued to raise allegations of irregularities involving Rs 89 crore in the Valmiki ST Development Corporation.
BJP, JD (S) Plan Foot March, Seeking Nagendra's Resignation
What is the Valmiki Corporation case?
The controversy surfaced in May 2024 after the corporation’s accounts officer, Chandrasekharan P, died by suicide and left behind a note alleging unauthorised transfers of funds. Subsequent investigations found that large sums had been transferred from the corporation’s bank accounts to various other accounts.
Also Read: India To Buy 148 US Javelin Missiles In $45.7 Million Defence Deal
Nagendra, a prominent Scheduled Tribes leader, was serving as Tribal Welfare Minister in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet when the allegations emerged. His resignation at the time came amid mounting pressure over the alleged financial irregularities.
After Shivakumar took charge as Chief Minister, Nagendra was re-inducted into the cabinet earlier this month, only to resign again amid renewed political pressure over the same controversy.