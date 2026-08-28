B Nagendra In Tears, Quits Karnataka Cabinet Amid Valmiki Corporation Allegations

Congress leader B Nagendra broke down on Friday evening as he announced his resignation from the Karnataka Cabinet, once again finding himself under pressure over corruption allegations linked to the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Nagendra had resigned from the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet in June 2024 after the controversy first erupted. He returned to the government on August 3, after DK Shivakumar replaced Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister, and was assigned the Planning and Statistics portfolio.

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At the Press Conference, the minister said, "I am submitting my resignation to CM today to ensure party does not face any embarrassment."

VIDEO | Bengaluru: "I am submitting my resignation to CM today to ensure party does not face any embarrassment", says Karnataka Minister Nagendra. pic.twitter.com/3ysOZovm5v — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2026

The resignation came amid sustained attacks from the main Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has continued to raise allegations of irregularities involving Rs 89 crore in the Valmiki ST Development Corporation.

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Earlier on Friday, Nagendra had said he would meet Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to discuss the matter in detail. He had also suggested that he would step aside if his actions caused embarrassment to the party, while alleging that the developments were part of a “conspiracy”. The Opposition had repeatedly protested inside and outside the Karnataka legislature during the recent Monsoon Session, demanding action over the controversy. The session was cut short by three days and adjourned sine die on August 24 amid continued disruptions. The BJP and JD(S) had also announced plans for a foot march from Raichur to Ballari from September 1 to 10, seeking Nagendra’s resignation.

What is the Valmiki Corporation case?

The controversy surfaced in May 2024 after the corporation’s accounts officer, Chandrasekharan P, died by suicide and left behind a note alleging unauthorised transfers of funds. Subsequent investigations found that large sums had been transferred from the corporation’s bank accounts to various other accounts.

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Nagendra, a prominent Scheduled Tribes leader, was serving as Tribal Welfare Minister in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet when the allegations emerged. His resignation at the time came amid mounting pressure over the alleged financial irregularities.

After Shivakumar took charge as Chief Minister, Nagendra was re-inducted into the cabinet earlier this month, only to resign again amid renewed political pressure over the same controversy.