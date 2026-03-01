Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ayatollah Khameini Net Worth: How Much Was Iran's Supreme Leader Worth? A Look At The Assets He Reportedly Controlled

Ayatollah Khameini Net Worth: How Much Was Iran’s Supreme Leader Worth? A Look At The Assets He Reportedly Controlled

Reports claim Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei controlled assets worth billions. Here’s a breakdown of the figures and sources.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid reports of intense US and Israeli airstrikes, claims have surfaced regarding the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While developments continue to unfold, renewed attention has turned toward his financial influence and the vast economic structure reportedly operating under his authority. Khamenei had served as Iran’s Supreme Leader since 1989, holding the country’s most powerful position for nearly 36–37 years.

Although he publicly projected a modest and religious lifestyle, international investigations over the years have highlighted the scale of assets allegedly linked to networks under his control.

ALSO READ: US And Israel Airstrikes Kill Iran’s Top Leaders: Latest Confirmed Casualties

How Much Wealth Was Linked To Khamenei?

(Image Source: Twitter/@CerfiaFR)
(Image Source: Twitter/@CerfiaFR)

In 2013, a Reuters investigative report claimed that Khamenei oversaw assets valued at approximately $95 billion. In Indian currency terms, this was estimated at around Rs 8.5 lakh crore, depending on exchange rates.

Importantly, the report did not suggest that this amount was held in his personal bank account. Instead, it stated that the assets were managed through a powerful organisational structure rather than being privately owned in a conventional sense.

What Was The Source Of His Financial Influence?

The primary institution associated with these assets is known as “Setad” or Setad Ejraiye Emam. Established after Iran’s 1979 revolution, the body was formed to manage properties confiscated during that period.

Over time, Setad reportedly expanded its footprint across multiple sectors, including real estate, corporate shareholdings, oil and energy investments, banking, agriculture, telecommunications, and industrial ventures. According to reports, the organisation operated under the office of the Supreme Leader and was not directly accountable to Iran’s parliament or public oversight agencies.

Recent Estimates And Ongoing Debate

Some recent reports from 2025–2026 have suggested that the value of assets linked to Khamenei’s control may have grown to nearly $200 billion. However, these figures have not been independently verified, and the basis of such calculations remains unclear.

It is also crucial to note that these valuations refer largely to holdings in companies, land, shares, and sectoral investments, not liquid cash wealth.

Personal Lifestyle vs Institutional Control

Foreign analysts have long pointed out that Khamenei personally projected simplicity in public life, often emphasising modest living and limited personal possessions. Supporters have maintained that he did not own significant private assets.

Critics, however, argue that even if properties were not in his name, the controlling authority rested with his office. The distinction between direct ownership and institutional control remains central to the debate surrounding his reported wealth.

Due to limited public disclosure regarding financial operations linked to the Supreme Leader’s office, differing estimates about his total assets have continued to emerge over the years.

Related Video

Emergency Alert: International Atomic Energy Agency Calls Urgent Meeting

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the estimated value of assets linked to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2013?

In 2013, a Reuters report estimated that Khamenei oversaw assets valued at approximately $95 billion, managed through a powerful organizational structure.

What is Setad, the institution linked to Khamenei's financial influence?

Setad, or Setad Ejraiye Emam, was established after Iran's 1979 revolution to manage confiscated properties. It has since expanded into various sectors.

Have there been more recent estimates of the assets linked to Khamenei's control?

Yes, some reports from 2025-2026 suggest the value of assets linked to Khamenei's control may have grown to nearly $200 billion, though these are not independently verified.

Does the reported wealth refer to Khamenei's personal cash holdings?

No, these valuations largely refer to holdings in companies, land, shares, and sectoral investments, not liquid cash wealth.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Khamenei Net Worth Iran Supreme Leader Wealth
Photo Gallery

