‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Or America-Dependent?’ Congress Takes Swipe At Centre Over US Trade Deal

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the recently announced India-US trade framework, alleging that the agreement compromises the interests of Indian farmers, energy security and digital sovereignty. Questioning the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ narrative, Surjewala asked whether India was drifting towards becoming “America-dependent” instead of self-reliant. He claimed the interim trade arrangement sacrifices domestic agriculture and data privacy protections, raising concerns about the long-term economic and strategic implications of the deal.

‘Atmanirbhar Or America-Dependent?’

Surjewala alleged that the Modi government had undermined the interests of farmers and landowners by agreeing to tariff reductions that could open domestic markets to American agricultural and processed food products. He argued that instead of strengthening Indian producers, the agreement risks exposing them to unequal competition.

He also raised concerns over digital freedom and data privacy, claiming that the government had compromised India’s autonomy in sensitive sectors. “People are asking whether this is a strong government or a weak one,” he said, framing the debate as one between self-reliance and growing dependence on the United States.

The Congress leader further criticised the government’s handling of the deal, expressing disappointment that the External Affairs Minister reportedly described aspects of the agreement as pertaining to another department when questioned about it. Surjewala said such responses did not inspire confidence in the government’s understanding of the interim trade arrangement.

Farmers, Tariffs & Market Access

According to Surjewala, the deal could adversely impact livelihoods by expanding access for American processed fruits and additional products in the Indian market. He warned that this could disrupt domestic producers and affect income stability for farmers.

Citing existing figures, he noted that cotton imports worth 334 million dollars had already contributed to downward pressure on domestic prices. He questioned whether dairy products, wheat and milk had been included under zero-tariff concessions, suggesting that such provisions could further strain rural economies.

The interim framework announced between India and the United States reportedly includes discussions on reducing or eliminating tariffs on selected industrial goods and agricultural products, including dry fruits. Surjewala maintained that instead of protecting Indian interests, the agreement risks weakening them, and called for greater transparency and accountability from the government.