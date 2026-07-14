Assam Rifles Jawan Killed, 4 Injured In Suspected IED Blast In Nagaland

An Assam Rifles jawan died while four other personnel sustained injuries in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Nagaland on Monday, triggering a massive security operation in the area.

The explosion occurred while an Assam Rifles team was on operational movement near Sukhovi. The impact of the blast left one jawan critically injured, while four others also suffered injuries. The injured personnel were immediately evacuated to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and launched an intensive search operation to trace those responsible for the attack. Bomb disposal and forensic teams have also been deployed to examine the blast site and determine the exact nature of the explosion.

Officials suspect the blast was caused by an IED, though the investigation is still underway. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The incident has prompted heightened security measures across the region as authorities continue their investigation into the suspected IED attack.