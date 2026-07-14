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English NewsNewsAssam Rifles Jawan Killed, 4 Injured In Suspected IED Blast In Nagaland

Assam Rifles Jawan Killed, 4 Injured In Suspected IED Blast In Nagaland

A suspected IED blast near Sukhovi in Nagaland killed an Assam Rifles and four others wounded. Security forces launched a massive search operation as investigations continue.

Written By : Ritu Raj Phukan |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 12:03 AM (IST)

An Assam Rifles jawan died while four other personnel sustained injuries in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Nagaland on Monday, triggering a massive security operation in the area.

The explosion occurred while an Assam Rifles team was on operational movement near Sukhovi. The impact of the blast left one jawan critically injured, while four others also suffered injuries. The injured personnel were immediately evacuated to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and launched an intensive search operation to trace those responsible for the attack. Bomb disposal and forensic teams have also been deployed to examine the blast site and determine the exact nature of the explosion.

Officials suspect the blast was caused by an IED, though the investigation is still underway. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The incident has prompted heightened security measures across the region as authorities continue their investigation into the suspected IED attack.

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About the author Ritu Raj Phukan

Ritu Raj Phukan is a journalist from Assam who works across Assam and other parts of the North East. He covers political, crime, law and order, social, and other news. He has been working as a journalist for around 17 years.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 12:03 AM (IST)
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Nagaland IED Blast Assam Rifle
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