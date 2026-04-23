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HomeNewsDelhi High Court Orders Removal Of AAP Leaders' Court Videos From Social Media

Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of AAP Leaders' Court Videos From Social Media

Delhi High Court ordered the removal of social media posts linked to AAP leaders' court hearings. Facebook has already taken down videos from the April 13 hearing.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Court orders removal of social media posts about Kejriwal proceedings.
  • Notices issued to AAP leaders regarding video sharing.
  • Court concerned over virtual hearing rules violation.

The Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of social media posts related to recent court proceedings involving senior AAP leaders. The direction came during a hearing before Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma on a petition filed by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The court also issued notices to Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and others. These posts were linked to videos and content from court hearings shared online. The court raised concerns over whether such uploads violated rules governing virtual proceedings.

Facebook has confirmed that it removed videos from the April 13 hearing after the issue was flagged. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 6.

Why Did The Delhi High Court Raise Concerns Over Online Court Videos?

During the proceedings, the Delhi High Court pointed out that videos from an April 13 hearing were being circulated on social media platforms. The court noted that such sharing goes against video conferencing rules that apply to judicial hearings. These rules restrict recording and public distribution without permission.

The bench highlighted that court proceedings, especially virtual ones, are governed by clear protocols to maintain order and fairness. 

Uploading or sharing such material without approval can affect the dignity of the court and the integrity of the process. The removal of these posts is aimed at ensuring that these standards are followed.

What Did Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma Say On Recusal Plea?

Earlier, on April 20, Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma had dismissed a plea by Arvind Kejriwal seeking her recusal from excise policy-related cases. While delivering the order, she said, “We chose to decide the matter on merits”.

She noted that recusal would have been an easier option, but chose not to step aside in the interest of institutional integrity. Calling the situation a “test,” she said a judge’s impartiality is presumed unless proven otherwise. 

The court also stated, “No one can be allowed to lower the dignity of the judicial process”.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Delhi High Court order the removal of social media posts?

The court ordered the removal of posts containing videos and content from recent hearings. This was due to concerns that such uploads might violate rules governing virtual proceedings and could affect the court's dignity.

Who was involved in the case that led to the social media post removal order?

The direction came during a hearing on a petition filed by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Notices were issued to Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and others.

Has Facebook removed any videos in response to the court's order?

Yes, Facebook has confirmed that it removed videos from the April 13 hearing after the issue was flagged by the court.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
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