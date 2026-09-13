Kejriwal Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance With GFP Ahead Of 2027 Polls, Says ‘It Will Win’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AAP and GFP announced 'Goa First' alliance.

Kejriwal declared it an alternative to BJP, Congress.

Alliance aims to win 2027 Goa Assembly elections.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced an alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP), naming the new grouping “Goa First” ahead of the 2027 Goa Assembly elections.

“Today, in Goa, we are announcing an alliance between the Goa Forward Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, named ‘Goa First’,” Kejriwal said, describing it as an alternative to both the BJP and the Congress.

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Kejriwal Calls ‘Goa First’ An Alternative

Kejriwal said the alliance was necessary as people in Goa had long been left with a choice between the BJP and Congress.

“Today, for the first time, an alternative has emerged in the form of ‘Goa First’ — an alliance that is neither the BJP nor the Congress,” he said.

Kejriwal also claimed that the alliance would form the next government in the state on its own strength.

“‘Goa First’ is not merely a theoretical alliance; it will win. A ‘Goa First’ government will be formed on our own strength,” he said, calling the grouping a “credible and honest alliance” loyal to the people of Goa.

What Is The GFP's Strength In Goa?

The Goa Forward Party is a regional outfit led by former deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai, who is its lone MLA in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

The AAP currently has two MLAs, Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, representing Benaulim and Velim constituencies respectively in South Goa.

A senior GFP functionary had earlier said Kejriwal would address a press conference on Sunday to announce the alliance, describing it as a non-BJP and non-Congress grouping.

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Goa Assembly Elections 2027

Elections to the Goa Legislative Assembly are due before March 2027. The AAP-GFP alliance is seeking to position itself as a third political alternative in the state, challenging the dominance of the BJP and Congress.