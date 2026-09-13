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English NewsNewsKejriwal Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance With GFP Ahead Of 2027 Polls, Says ‘It Will Win’

Kejriwal Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance With GFP Ahead Of 2027 Polls, Says ‘It Will Win’

Kejriwal announced the AAP-GFP “Goa First” alliance ahead of 2027 polls, pitching it as a non-BJP, non-Congress alternative and claiming it will form the next Goa government.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AAP and GFP announced 'Goa First' alliance.
  • Kejriwal declared it an alternative to BJP, Congress.
  • Alliance aims to win 2027 Goa Assembly elections.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced an alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP), naming the new grouping “Goa First” ahead of the 2027 Goa Assembly elections.

“Today, in Goa, we are announcing an alliance between the Goa Forward Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, named ‘Goa First’,” Kejriwal said, describing it as an alternative to both the BJP and the Congress.

Also Read: ‘80% Indians Are Non-Vegetarian’: Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig At BRICS Dinner Menu, BJP Hits Back

Kejriwal Calls ‘Goa First’ An Alternative

Kejriwal said the alliance was necessary as people in Goa had long been left with a choice between the BJP and Congress.

“Today, for the first time, an alternative has emerged in the form of ‘Goa First’ — an alliance that is neither the BJP nor the Congress,” he said.

Kejriwal also claimed that the alliance would form the next government in the state on its own strength.

“‘Goa First’ is not merely a theoretical alliance; it will win. A ‘Goa First’ government will be formed on our own strength,” he said, calling the grouping a “credible and honest alliance” loyal to the people of Goa.

What Is The GFP's Strength In Goa?

The Goa Forward Party is a regional outfit led by former deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai, who is its lone MLA in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

The AAP currently has two MLAs, Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, representing Benaulim and Velim constituencies respectively in South Goa.

A senior GFP functionary had earlier said Kejriwal would address a press conference on Sunday to announce the alliance, describing it as a non-BJP and non-Congress grouping.

Also Read: ‘80% Indians Are Non-Vegetarian’: Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig At BRICS Dinner Menu, BJP Hits Back

Goa Assembly Elections 2027

Elections to the Goa Legislative Assembly are due before March 2027. The AAP-GFP alliance is seeking to position itself as a third political alternative in the state, challenging the dominance of the BJP and Congress.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
ARVIND KEJRIWAL AAP-GFP Goa Polls 2027
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