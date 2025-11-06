Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
12-Year-Old Sainik School Cadet Found Dead In Arunachal Pradesh; Sister Alleges Bullying, Cover-Up

A 12-year-old Sainik School student in AP was found dead, with his sister alleging severe bullying and torture by senior students. She claims he was harassed, branded a thief, and threatened

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Itanagar: Fresh allegations have surfaced over the death of a 12-year-old class 7 student of Sainik School in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, after his sister accused senior students of subjecting him to severe bullying and torture before his death.

The victim was found dead within the school premises at Niglok on November 1.

In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the victim’s sister, Miss Arunachal 2024, Tadu Lunia, claimed the family was informed that the boy had died by suicide. However, she alleged that dormitory mates revealed a disturbing sequence of events that might have driven him to take the extreme step.

According to Lunia, the family learned from fellow cadets that on October 31 night, a group of eight class 10 students and three from class 8 allegedly entered the class 7 dormitory after 11 pm in the absence of any supervising authority.

The senior boys reportedly forced the juniors to cover their heads with blankets and singled out her brother, taking him to the class 10 dormitory.

"No one knows what happened behind that closed door," Lunia said, claiming eyewitnesses told the family that the boy was harassed mentally and physically throughout the night.

She further alleged that he was branded a “thief” over a missing book and threatened with being publicly humiliated during assembly through a video recording.

In her statement, Lunia said CCTV camera footage reviewed by the investigating officer showed her brother pacing anxiously around the dormitory around 5.45 am, before entering a classroom to write what appeared to be his final note.

"His last words were, ‘Seniors tortured me a lot, and I don’t know what I will do now," she said.

She expressed anguish that her own identity may have been used against her brother, stating, "I never thought my name could become a burden in the final hours of his life." The grieving sister also raised concerns over the delayed post-mortem examination report and alleged slow progress in the investigation.

"We know the names of those involved. I fear external interference may affect justice," she said, urging public support so that "no other family suffers the same fate." Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Police has said eight students have been detained in connection with the case and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pasighat on Tuesday.

The board, led by the principal magistrate, sent them into the custody of the school’s vice-principal for seven days, with guardians required to furnish undertakings under the Juvenile Justice Rules.

Police said the case, initially registered as Ruksin police station under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was upgraded after the cadet’s father filed an additional FIR on November 3, alleging ragging by senior students.

Authorities assured that the probe is underway to determine the complete circumstances leading to the death and to ensure "a fair and logical conclusion.” 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
